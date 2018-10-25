Syracuse vs. NC State: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAF start time

Who's Playing

Syracuse Orange (home) vs. NC State Wolfpack (away)

Current records: Syracuse 5-2; NC State 5-1

What to Know

NC State will square off against Syracuse at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday. Syracuse will be strutting in after a victory while NC State will be stumbling in from a loss.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough game for NC State last Saturday, and boy were they right. They suffered a grim 41-7 defeat to Clemson. NC State's defeat came about despite a quality game from Reggie Gallaspy II, who rushed for 59 yards and 1 touchdown.

As for Syracuse, they had a rough outing against Pittsburgh three weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Syracuse had just enough and edged out North Carolina 40-37. The overall outcome was to be expected, but North Carolina made it more of a match than the oddsmakers had predicted.

NC State was able to grind out a solid win over Syracuse the last time the two teams met, winning 33-25. The rematch might be a little tougher for NC State since the team won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday at 7:00 PM ET Where: Carrier Dome, New York

Carrier Dome, New York TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Wolfpack are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Orange.

This season, Syracuse is 4-2-0 against the spread. As for NC State, they are 3-2-0 against the spread

Series History

NC State has won all of the games they've played against Syracuse in the last 4 years.