Syracuse vs. NC State: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAF start time
How to watch Syracuse vs. NC State football game
Who's Playing
Syracuse Orange (home) vs. NC State Wolfpack (away)
Current records: Syracuse 5-2; NC State 5-1
What to Know
NC State will square off against Syracuse at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday. Syracuse will be strutting in after a victory while NC State will be stumbling in from a loss.
The oddsmakers predicted a rough game for NC State last Saturday, and boy were they right. They suffered a grim 41-7 defeat to Clemson. NC State's defeat came about despite a quality game from Reggie Gallaspy II, who rushed for 59 yards and 1 touchdown.
As for Syracuse, they had a rough outing against Pittsburgh three weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Syracuse had just enough and edged out North Carolina 40-37. The overall outcome was to be expected, but North Carolina made it more of a match than the oddsmakers had predicted.
NC State was able to grind out a solid win over Syracuse the last time the two teams met, winning 33-25. The rematch might be a little tougher for NC State since the team won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Carrier Dome, New York
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Wolfpack are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Orange.
This season, Syracuse is 4-2-0 against the spread. As for NC State, they are 3-2-0 against the spread
Series History
NC State has won all of the games they've played against Syracuse in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - NC State Wolfpack 33 vs. Syracuse Orange 25
- 2016 - Syracuse Orange 20 vs. NC State Wolfpack 35
- 2015 - NC State Wolfpack 42 vs. Syracuse Orange 29
