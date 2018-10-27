Syracuse vs. NC State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAF on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Syracuse Orange (home) vs. NC State Wolfpack (away)

Current records: Syracuse 5-2; NC State 5-1

What to Know

NC State will square off against Syracuse at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday. Syracuse will be strutting in after a victory while NC State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough match for NC State last Saturday, and boy were they were right. They have to be aching after a bruising 7-41 loss to Clemson. NC State got a solid performance out of Reggie Gallaspy II, who rushed for 59 yards and 1 touchdown; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

As for Syracuse, they had a rough outing against Pittsburgh three weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Syracuse narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past North Carolina 40-37. The overall outcome was to be expected, but North Carolina made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted.

NC State were able to grind out a solid victory over Syracuse the last time the two teams met, winning 33-25. The rematch might be a little tougher for NC State since the team won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday at 7:00 PM ET Where: Carrier Dome, New York

Carrier Dome, New York TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $33.19

Prediction

The Wolfpack are a slight 2 point favorite against the Orange.

This season, Syracuse are 4-2-0 against the spread. As for NC State, they are 3-2-0 against the spread

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Orange as a 1 point favorite.

Series History

NC State have won all of the games they've played against Syracuse in the last 4 years.