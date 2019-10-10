Syracuse vs. NC State odds, line: 2019 College football picks, best predictions from model on 68-42 roll

Clemson may be the favorite to repeat as ACC Atlantic Division champions, but the Syracuse Orange and North Carolina State Wolfpack look to battle their way back towards the top of the conference when they meet on Thursday. The Orange (3-2) suffered their lone conference loss to the Tigers and will try to rebound against the Wolfpack (3-2), who are perfect at home in three games. Kickoff from Raleigh is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. NC State has qualified for five straight bowl games, while Syracuse took part in its first bowl game in five years last December. North Carolina State is favored by 4.5 in the latest NC State vs. Syracuse odds, up one from the opener, while the over-under for total points scored is 56. You'll want to see the current college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before entering any Syracuse vs. North Carolina State picks of your own.

The model knows the Wolfpack feature a stout defense and rank sixth nationally in run defense, allowing 71.8 rushing yards per game. North Carolina State has held four of its first five opponents under 100 yards rushing. Over the past four seasons, the Wolfpack have ranked in the top 30 nationally in run defense. N.C. State is also tied for 13th in FBS in sacks with 18.

North Carolina State boasts a strong defensive line and has had plenty of success getting to opposing quarterbacks. Senior defensive tackle Larrell Murchison leads the Wolfpack with five sacks, including 3.5 in the loss at Florida State. He also has 21 tackles, including 13 solo. Sophomore defensive end Xavier Lyas has also been a beast, recording 3.5 sacks and forcing two fumbles.

But just because the Wolfpack have dominated the series with the Orange does not guarantee they will cover the Syracuse vs. NC State spread on Thursday.

That's because Syracuse has won two in a row, including a 19-point win over Western Michigan and a 38-point blowout over Holy Cross. The Orange are looking to post back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2012 and 2013, and are 21-21 under fourth-year coach Dino Babers.

The Orange are led by sophomore quarterback Tommy DeVito, who suffered an upper body injury in the win over Holy Cross, but has returned to practice and is good to go for Thursday. For the season, DeVito has completed 106-of-167 passes for 1,234 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has thrown for eight touchdowns over the past two weeks.

