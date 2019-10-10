Syracuse vs. NC State odds, line: 2019 College football picks, predictions from dialed-in model on 68-42 roll

The Syracuse Orange are looking for their third straight win when they take on the North Carolina State Wolfpack in an ACC Atlantic Division college football matchup on Thursday. The Orange (3-2), 4-3 on the road over the past two seasons, are 0-1 in the ACC this season. On the other sideline, the Wolfpack (3-2), 9-1 at home since the beginning of 2018, are coming off a 31-13 loss at Florida State. The game is slated to start at 8 p.m. ET from Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, and the Wolfpack have won four of the past five games in the series. The Wolfpack are favored by 4.5 in the latest Syracuse vs. NC State odds after the line opened at 3.5, while the over-under for total points scored is 56. You'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before entering any Syracuse vs. North Carolina State picks of your own.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,300 for $100 players on its top-rated college football against-the-spread picks.



The model enters Week 7 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 68-42 on its top-rated college football picks. It also called Georgia (-27.5) covering against Tennessee and California (+21) easily staying well within the spread against Oregon last week. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on NC State vs. Syracuse. We can tell you the model is leaning under, and it's also generated an extremely strong against the spread pick that cashes in well over 60 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

The model knows the Wolfpack feature a stout defense and rank sixth nationally in run defense, allowing 71.8 rushing yards per game. North Carolina State has held four of its first five opponents under 100 yards rushing. Over the past four seasons, the Wolfpack have ranked in the top 30 nationally in run defense. N.C. State is also tied for 13th in FBS in sacks with 18.

North Carolina State boasts a strong defensive line and has had plenty of success getting to opposing quarterbacks. Senior defensive tackle Larrell Murchison leads the Wolfpack with five sacks, including 3.5 in the loss at Florida State. He also has 21 tackles, including 13 solo. Sophomore defensive end Xavier Lyas has also been a beast, recording 3.5 sacks and forcing two fumbles.

But just because the Wolfpack have dominated the series with the Orange does not guarantee they will cover the Syracuse vs. NC State spread on Thursday.

Syracuse, which has won one national championship (1959), has compiled a 722-542-49 all-time record, won five conference titles and qualified for 26 bowl games, going 16-9-1. The Orange have won 13 of their past 16 bowl games. Syracuse is looking for its second straight victory over the Wolfpack and its first at North Carolina State since the 2013 season.

Central to Syracuse's offense are senior running back Moe Neal and junior running back Abdul Adams. Neal leads the Orange with 317 yards rushing on 72 carries and three touchdowns, while Adams has carried 49 times for 193 yards and two touchdowns. The two have combined for 21 receptions for 226 yards.

So who wins North Carolina State vs. Syracuse? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the NC State vs. Syracuse spread to jump on Thursday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,300 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.