Syracuse vs. NC State odds, line: 2019 College football picks, predictions from model on 68-42 roll

The Syracuse Orange and North Carolina State Wolfpack seek their first Atlantic Coast Conference win of the season when they meet on Thursday in Raleigh, N.C. The Orange (3-2), who finished second in the ACC Atlantic at 6-2 and 10-3 overall in 2018, are 1-1 on the road this season, while the Wolfpack (3-2), who finished third in the division at 5-3 and 9-4 overall last season, are 3-0 at home this year. Kickoff from Carter-Finley Stadium is set for 8 p.m. ET, and Syracuse won last year's meeting 51-41. The latest Syracuse vs. North Carolina State odds list the Wolfpack as 4.5-point favorites, while the over-under for total points scored is 55.5.

The model knows North Carolina State has dominated the series against the Orange, winning 10 of the last 12 meetings, including five of six on its home field. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Bailey Hockman will get the start after a pair of strong performances in relief of former starter Matthew McKay. Hockman has completed 28-of-50 passes for 255 yards and one touchdown.

His top target is junior wide receiver Emeka Emezie, who has 28 receptions on the season for 281 yards and one touchdown. Emezie's best game came in a Week 3 loss at West Virginia, when he caught 12 passes for 103 yards. He has caught seven touchdown passes in his three-year career.

But just because the Wolfpack have dominated the series with the Orange does not guarantee they will cover the Syracuse vs. NC State spread on Thursday.

That's because Syracuse has won two in a row, including a 19-point win over Western Michigan and a 38-point blowout over Holy Cross. The Orange are looking to post back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2012 and 2013, and are 21-21 under fourth-year coach Dino Babers.

The Orange are led by sophomore quarterback Tommy DeVito, who suffered an upper body injury in the win over Holy Cross, but has returned to practice and is good to go for Thursday. For the season, DeVito has completed 106-of-167 passes for 1,234 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has thrown for eight touchdowns over the past two weeks.

