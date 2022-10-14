The 18th-ranked Syracuse Orange will look to stay unbeaten when they face the No. 15 NC State Wolfpack on Saturday afternoon. Syracuse has been the biggest surprise in the ACC this season, recording wins over Louisville, Purdue and Virginia en route to its 5-0 start. NC State will be its toughest opponent thus far, as the Wolfpack's lone loss came at then-No. 5 Clemson two weeks ago.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Orange are favored by 3.5-points in the latest Syracuse vs. NC State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 42.

Syracuse vs. NC State spread: Syracuse -3.5

Syracuse vs. NC State over/under: 42 points

Why Syracuse can cover

Syracuse is riding a huge wave of momentum and is going to be playing in front of a rocking crowd at the Carrier Dome on Saturday. The Orange are in an excellent scheduling spot as well, with this being their fourth consecutive home game. They had the week off last week to prepare for this game after blowing out Wagner in a 59-0 final two weeks ago.

Junior quarterback Garrett Shrader has thrown for 1,224 yards and 10 touchdowns, and he is coming off a 17 of 17 performance against Wagner. Sophomore running back Sean Tucker has rushed for 546 yards and five touchdowns. NC State could be without starting quarterback Devin Leary on Saturday, as he is questionable with a shoulder injury. Syracuse has covered the spread in four of its last five games, while NC State has covered twice in its last seven games.

Why NC State can cover

NC State will be prepared for this atmosphere, as it has already gone on the road and faced Clemson two weeks ago. The Wolfpack have an outstanding defense that is allowing just 297.8 yards per game, which ranks second in the ACC. Backup quarterback Jack Chambers led a pair of scoring drives against Florida State after Leary had to exit last week.

Leary could return in time for Saturday's game, or Chambers will have a full week of first-team reps under his belt. Syracuse is off to a 5-0 start, but it has not faced a ranked opponent and its wins over Purdue and Virginia came by a combined five points. The Wolfpack have won seven of the last eight meetings between these teams, including a 41-17 final last year.

