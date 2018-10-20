Syracuse vs. North Carolina: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's game

After two weeks on the road, Syracuse is heading back home. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with North Carolina at 12:20 p.m. on Saturday. Syracuse are the favorites in this one -- although they were the favorites in their last contest, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

Syracuse fought the good fight in their overtime matchup two weeks ago but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They came up short against Pittsburgh, falling 37-44. Syracuse got a solid performance out of Eric Dungey, who picked up 70 yards on the ground and accumulated 195 passing yards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory. If you haven't heard Dungey's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past three games.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for North Carolina as they fell 19-22 to Virginia Tech last Saturday.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.