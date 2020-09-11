The 18th-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels face the Syracuse Orange to kick off the ACC schedule season on Saturday. The Tar Heels have a balanced offense led by sophomore quarterback Sam Howell and an opportunistic defense, and they are considered by many to be the second-best team in the conference behind Clemson. The Orange have had some key players opt out of the season, but quarterback Tommy DeVito returns to lead an offense that averaged more than 28 points per game last season.

Kickoff is set for noon ET at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. William Hill lists UNC as the 23-point favorite in the latest Syracuse vs. North Carolina odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 65.5. Before making any North Carolina vs. Syracuse picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Syracuse vs. North Carolina spread: Tar Heels -23

Syracuse vs. North Carolina over-under: 65.5

Syracuse vs. North Carolina money line: Tar Heels -1450, Orange +850

SYR: Syracuse is 2-6 against the spread in its last eight games

UNC: QB Sam Howell has thrown for at least 294 yards in six of his past eight games

Why UNC can cover

UNC is 6-2 against the spread in its last eight home games, and Howell comes in off a 2019 campaign where he was named ACC Freshman of the Year after throwing for 3,641 yards. He also threw 38 touchdown passes against just seven interceptions, and nine other starters return on an offense that averaged 474 yards and 33.2 points per game a season ago. Wide receivers Dyami Brown and Dazz Newsome both surpassed 1,000 yards and combined for 22 touchdowns.

The running game also can make an impact for the Tar Heels, who are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games as favorites. Senior running back Michael Carter rushed for 1,003 yards and junior Javonte Williams added 933, with both averaging more than 5.5 yards per carry. The defensive star is former quarterback Chazz Surratt. The senior linebacker had 115 tackles last season, including 6.5 sacks, and was runner-up for ACC defensive player of the year honors.

Why Syracuse can cover

Syracuse is 7-3-1 against the spread in its last 11 games in September, and DeVito guides an offense that averaged 28.3 points in 2019. The junior passed for 2,360 yards and 19 touchdowns while being picked off just five times. He threw three touchdown passes after coming off the bench in a double-overtime victory at North Carolina in the team's last matchup in 2018. His primary target is likely to be Taj Harris, who had 37 catches for 559 yards last season.

The Orange are 11-6 ATS against ranked opponents since 2015, and the Tar Heels have struggled in close games. North Carolina was 3-6 in games decided by seven points or fewer last season, and the Tar Heels' offense could take some time to get up to speed after missing an additional five days of practice after a coronavirus outbreak on campus. Syracuse leads the all-time series 3-2 and won 40-37 in the 2018 meeting.

How to make Syracuse vs. UNC picks

