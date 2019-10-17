Syracuse vs. Pitt odds, line, game time: 2019 College football picks, predictions from model on 80-51 run

It's the latest matchup between ACC inter-division rivals when the Pittsburgh Panthers travel to Syracuse to take on the Orange on Friday night. The Panthers are built on a disruptive defense that allows just 22.5 points per game and come off a bye following a 33-30 win against Duke. Syracuse has talent on both sides of the ball and came into the season with high expectations, ranking in the Top 25 to start the season, but fell to 3-3 after a 16-10 loss to N.C. State last Thursday. Kickoff from the Carrier Dome is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Panthers are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 51.5. Before making any Pitt vs. Syracuse picks of your own, look at the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows Pittsburgh is led by a stout defense that is 19th in the nation in total defense, allowing 298.7 yards and tied for second in the nation with 27 sacks. The Panthers also have forced eight turnovers and blocked two kicks, one that was returned for a touchdown. Sophomore defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman has six of those sacks, while senior linebacker Kylan Johnson has four sacks to go with 29 tackles.

The Panthers' offense is led by junior quarterback Kenny Pickett, who has thrown for 1,370 yards and six touchdowns while completing 60.7 percent of his passes. His top targets are junior receiver Taysir Mack, who has 511 yards and two touchdowns on 41 catches, and senior Maurice Ffrench, who has 50 catches for 371 yards and two TDS, including a 74-yarder.

But just because they can make the big plays doesn't mean the Panthers will cover the Syracuse vs. Pitt spread.

Syracuse is led by quarterback Tommy Devito, a talented sophomore who has completed 65.5 percent of his passes on his way to 1,534 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has a big-time receiver to work with in Trishton Jackson, who has six touchdowns and 499 yards on 33 receptions. Fellow receiver Sean Riley makes his noise on special teams, ranking 12th in the nation with a 13.1-yard average on punt returns and 18.7 on kickoffs.

The Orange defense starts in the middle with senior linebacker Lakiem Williams, who leads the team with 43 tackles and 3.5 sacks. Senior defensive end Brandon Berry also has 3.5 sacks, and the Orange have 20 sacks and have recovered four fumbles this season.

