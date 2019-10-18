Syracuse vs. Pitt odds, line, game time: 2019 College football picks, predictions from top model on 80-51 run

Pitt will look to continue a dominant run against its longtime rival when the Panthers visit the Syracuse Orange on Friday night. The Panthers lead the all-time series 39-32-3 and have gone 14-3 since 2002 against their ACC inter-division foe. Pittsburgh lost a 23-point lead, but rallied for a 33-30 win against Duke to improve to 4-2 before their bye week. Syracuse, ranked No. 22 in the preseason poll, is looking to right the ship after falling to 3-3 with a 16-10 loss to N.C. State last Thursday. Kickoff from the Carrier Dome is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Panthers are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse odds, up from an open of three. The over-under for total points scored is 53. Before making any Syracuse vs. Pitt picks of your own, you should see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows Pittsburgh's defense has been its calling card, posting 27 sacks to rank second in the nation, and has forced eight turnovers, including a pick-six by Paris Ford in the victory against Duke. Ford, the team's top tackler with 43, will miss the first half after a targeting penalty, but the defense has plenty of talent. The unit, which allows just 22.5 points and 97 rushing yards per game, is stout up front, with Jaylen Twyman posting six sacks, Patrick Jones adding four and Deslin Alexandre and Habakkuk Baldonado contributing 3.5 apiece.

The Panthers, who are 6-0 against the spread in their last six games in October, are led by quarterback Kenny Pickett. He threw for 268 yards and three touchdowns in leading the rally against Duke to give him 1,370 yards for the season. The Panthers have five receivers with more than 10 receptions, led by Maurice Ffrench (50-396) and Taysir Mack (41-499).

But just because they can make the big plays doesn't mean the Panthers will cover the Syracuse vs. Pitt spread.

Syracuse is led by quarterback Tommy Devito, a talented sophomore who has completed 65.5 percent of his passes on his way to 1,534 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has a big-time receiver to work with in Trishton Jackson, who has six touchdowns and 499 yards on 33 receptions. Fellow receiver Sean Riley makes his noise on special teams, ranking 12th in the nation with a 13.1-yard average on punt returns and 18.7 on kickoffs.

The Orange defense starts in the middle with senior linebacker Lakiem Williams, who leads the team with 43 tackles and 3.5 sacks. Senior defensive end Brandon Berry also has 3.5 sacks, and the Orange have 20 sacks and have recovered four fumbles this season.

