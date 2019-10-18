Syracuse vs. Pitt odds, line, game time: 2019 College football picks, predictions from top-rated model on 80-51 run

The Orange are hoping a familiar foe and a raucous Carrier Dome can get their season back on track when Syracuse hosts the Pittsburgh Panthers on Friday night. Syracuse was ranked 22nd in the preseason polls, but that seems like a long time ago as the Orange have fallen to 3-3 and come off a 16-10 loss to N.C. State last Thursday. They boast a stout defense and a promising quarterback in Tommy DeVito, and are 4-0 against the spread in their last four Friday games. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Panthers are four-point favorites in the latest Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse odds, up one from the opener, while the over-under for total points scored is 52.5. Before making any Syracuse vs. Pitt picks of your own, see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread.

The model enters Week 8 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 80-51 on its top-rated college football picks. It also called Texas (+11) staying within the spread against Oklahoma and Alabama (-17) covering against Texas A&M in two of the biggest games last week. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has broken down Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh and simulated the game 10,000 times. We can tell you it's leaning under, but it also says one side of the spread cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

The model knows Pittsburgh's defense has been its calling card, posting 27 sacks to rank second in the nation, and has forced eight turnovers, including a pick-six by Paris Ford in the victory against Duke. Ford, the team's top tackler with 43, will miss the first half after a targeting penalty, but the defense has plenty of talent. The unit, which allows just 22.5 points and 97 rushing yards per game, is stout up front, with Jaylen Twyman posting six sacks, Patrick Jones adding four and Deslin Alexandre and Habakkuk Baldonado contributing 3.5 apiece.

The Panthers, who are 6-0 against the spread in their last six games in October, are led by quarterback Kenny Pickett. He threw for 268 yards and three touchdowns in leading the rally against Duke to give him 1,370 yards for the season. The Panthers have five receivers with more than 10 receptions, led by Maurice Ffrench (50-396) and Taysir Mack (41-499).

But just because they can make the big plays doesn't mean the Panthers will cover the Syracuse vs. Pitt spread.

The sophomore DeVito is completing 65.5 percent of his passes with a passing efficiency rating of 142.50. He also just threw for 300 yards against N.C. State. He has gotten a lot of help from receiver Trishton Jackson, who averages 82.3 yards per game and is tied for 14th in the nation with six receiving TDs. Senior Moe Neal is the top running back with 348 yards and three touchdowns, while junior Abdul Adams has 210 yards and two TDs.

The Orange defense has 20 sacks and a plus-two turnover differential, with sophomore cornerback Andre Cisco posting two interceptions and the unit recovering four fumbles. Five of the last seven games in the series have been decided by seven points or fewer, and the underdog is 3-0-1 against the spread in their last four meetings between the teams.

So who wins Pitt vs. Syracuse? And which side of the spread is hitting well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse spread to back on Friday, all from the advanced model on an 80-51 run.