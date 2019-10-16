Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Syracuse (home) vs. Pittsburgh (away)

Current Records: Syracuse 3-3-0; Pittsburgh 4-2-0

What to Know

Pittsburgh is 3-1 against Syracuse since 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. Pittsburgh's bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Syracuse at 7 p.m. ET at Carrier Dome. The Panthers have kept their last three contests to within three points, so Syracuse should be prepared for a fight.

The Panthers decided to play defense against itself last week, but the squad still came out ahead despite 140 yards in penalties. They skirted past Duke 33-30.

We saw a pretty high 55.5-point over/under line set for Syracuse's previous game, but the actual score was more down to earth. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 16-10 to NC State. Syracuse's low-scoring defeat was the unsatisfying follow-up to their high-scoring outing the contest before.

Pittsburgh's win lifted them to 4-2 while Syracuse's loss dropped them down to 3-3. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Orange enter the matchup with 20 sacks, good for 14th best in the nation. But the Panthers are even better: they come into the contest boasting the second most sacks in the league at 27. With that kind of ball pressure, don't be surprised if there are a lot of short passes in this one.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Carrier Dome -- Syracuse, New York

Carrier Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Pittsburgh have won three out of their last four games against Syracuse.