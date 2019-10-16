Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh football game
Who's Playing
Syracuse (home) vs. Pittsburgh (away)
Current Records: Syracuse 3-3-0; Pittsburgh 4-2-0
What to Know
Pittsburgh is 3-1 against Syracuse since 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. Pittsburgh's bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Syracuse at 7 p.m. ET at Carrier Dome. The Panthers have kept their last three contests to within three points, so Syracuse should be prepared for a fight.
The Panthers decided to play defense against itself last week, but the squad still came out ahead despite 140 yards in penalties. They skirted past Duke 33-30.
We saw a pretty high 55.5-point over/under line set for Syracuse's previous game, but the actual score was more down to earth. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 16-10 to NC State. Syracuse's low-scoring defeat was the unsatisfying follow-up to their high-scoring outing the contest before.
Pittsburgh's win lifted them to 4-2 while Syracuse's loss dropped them down to 3-3. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Orange enter the matchup with 20 sacks, good for 14th best in the nation. But the Panthers are even better: they come into the contest boasting the second most sacks in the league at 27. With that kind of ball pressure, don't be surprised if there are a lot of short passes in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Carrier Dome -- Syracuse, New York
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Pittsburgh have won three out of their last four games against Syracuse.
- Oct 06, 2018 - Pittsburgh 44 vs. Syracuse 37
- Oct 07, 2017 - Syracuse 27 vs. Pittsburgh 24
- Nov 26, 2016 - Pittsburgh 76 vs. Syracuse 61
- Oct 24, 2015 - Pittsburgh 23 vs. Syracuse 20
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
South Alabama vs. Troy odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Troy vs. South Alabama game 10,000...
-
Week 8 CFB odds, top picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 8 college football game 10,000 times
-
Romney: Congress 'to act' on NIL bill
Romney spoke on NIL bills at a round table along with Mark Walker, Jay Bilas and more
-
Top Picks: Best bets for Sun Belt, NHL
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Jerry Rice's WR son commits to Colorado
The three-star recruit verbally committed to the Buffaloes over Arizona State, Michigan and...
-
Samford player changes last name
It was a touching moment from the senior offensive lineman
-
Penn State survives road test from Iowa
Penn State moved to 6-0 on Saturday by surviving a road trip to Kinnick Stadium in prime time
-
Miami takes down No. 20 Virginia
The Hurricanes are now .500 on the season, and the Cavs are not in control of the ACC Coastal
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game