The 2023 Boca Raton Bowl involves the South Florida Bulls (6-6) squaring off against the Syracuse Orange (6-6) on Thursday evening. South Florida trots into this bout with a 6-4 record in bowl games. This will be the Bulls' first bowl appearance since 2018. On the other side, Syracuse has gone 16-10-1 in bowl games. Last year, Minnesota edged out the Orange 28-20 in the Pinstripe Bowl. Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader (shoulder) will miss this game.

Kickoff from FAU Stadium is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Orange are 3-point favorites in the latest South Florida vs. Syracuse odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 56. Before making any Syracuse vs. South Florida picks, be sure to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a strong profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters bowl season a profitable 13-9 on top-rated spread picks. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Syracuse vs. USF and just revealed its picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for USF vs. Syracuse:

Syracuse vs. South Florida spread: Orange -3

Syracuse vs. South Florida over/under: 56 points

Syracuse vs. South Florida money line: Orange -157, Bulls +131

USF: Hit the game total Over in 7 of last 9 games

SYR: 5-6 ATS against FBS competition this season

Syracuse vs. South Florida picks: See picks at SportsLine

Syracuse vs. South Florida live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why South Florida can cover

Senior running back Nay'Quan Wright was the leading ball carrier in the backfield. Wright (5'9) runs with a calming pace and hides behind his offensive line before flying through the gap. The Florida native racked up 168 carries for a team-best 757 yards and seven touchdowns. He notched over 60-plus rushing yards in six games this season.

Junior receiver Sean Atkins is the No. 1 option in the passing attack. Atkins has been a smooth route runner and built a good rapport with quarterback Byrum Brown. The Florida native recorded 86 receptions for 961 yards and five touchdowns. He's reeled in seven-plus catches in seven straight games. In his last contest, Atkins finished with seven catches for 61 yards and one score. See which team to pick here.

Why Syracuse can cover

The Orange offense is driven by the ground game. Syracuse was fourth in the ACC in rushing yards per game (185). Sophomore running back LeQuint Allen uses his terrific vision to find the open gap and pick up positive yards. The New Jersey native was third in the ACC in rushing yards (1,062) and second in rushing yards per game (88.5) with nine rushing touchdowns.

He finished the regular season with over 100 rushing yards in five of the last six outings. On Nov. 18 against Georgia Tech, Allen racked up 120 rush yards and two scores. Sophomore receiver Umari Hatcher has been a quality pass-catcher. Hatcher wins his matchup downfield and owns good speed. The Virginia native secured 30 receptions for 451 yards and three touchdowns. In his last game, Hatcher reeled in five catches for 76 yards and one touchdown. See which team to pick here.

How to make Syracuse vs. South Florida picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 59 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins USF vs. Syracuse, and which side of the spread hits in 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that's up over $2,000 on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.