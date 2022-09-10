College football action for Week 2 on CBS Sports Network got started late Friday night with Boise State defeating New Mexico 31-14 in a Mountain West showdown between division foes to kick off the weekend. But Saturday brings a four-game marathon of action spanning from noon until the early-morning hours of Sunday.

With teams from the AAC, ACC, Conference USA, Mountain West, Pac-12 and a couple of independents all part of the action, CBS Sports Network will give viewers a sampling of squads from all over the nation. UTSA vs. Army pits two solid programs both in search of a victory after tough Week 1 losses against quality opponents. Memphis and Navy are also in search of their first wins after lackluster showings to begin their seasons.

In the evening, Syracuse will look to validate its attention-grabbing win over Louisville by starting 2-0 with a road win over a UConn program that appears improved under first-year coach Jim Mora. Capping off the night are two West Coast squads off to 1-0 starts, as Oregon State travels to play a Fresno State program that upset UCLA last season.

Here is the full rundown of all the Week 2 action on CBS Sports Network. All times Eastern

Syracuse vs. UConn

Date: Saturday, Sept. 10 | Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Pratt & Whitney Stadium -- East Hartford, Connecticut

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Syracuse -22.5 | Will the Orange cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 2 projections

Storylines: Syracuse has posted three straight losing seasons since its 10-3 campaign in 2018, but the Orange looked much improved in a 31-7 Week 1 win over Louisville. Star running back Sean Tucker tallied a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown while amassing 183 total yards. Quarterback Garrett Shrader was also efficient, completing 18 of 25 passes with a pair of touchdowns. UConn entered the season just 4-32 over its last three seasons of play, but the Huskies were competitive in a 31-20 Week 0 loss at Utah State and picked up a 28-3 victory over FCS foe Central Connecticut State last week.

Oregon State vs. Fresno State

Date: Saturday, Sept. 10 | Time: 10:30 p.m.

Location: Valley Children's Stadium -- Fresno, California

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Oregon State -1 | Will the Beavers cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 2 projections

Storylines: Oregon State emerged from Week 1 as a big winner by virtue of a dominant 34-17 home win over Boise State. Now, the Beavers face another Mountain West contender as they travel to take on a Fresno State team that finished 10-3 last season. The Beavers committed three turnovers against the Broncos, but forced five in a shining defensive effort. The Bulldogs began Jeff Tedford's second stint as head coach with a 35-7 win over Cal Poly. It was hard to learn much from a win over an FCS opponent that went 2-9 last season, but star quarterback Jake Haener enjoyed an effective outing, completing 36 of 42 passes for 377 yards and two touchdowns. This will be the first meeting between the teams since Fresno State's 16-14 win over Oregon State in 2003.

