The Connecticut Huskies (1-1) will take on the Syracuse Orange (1-0) at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. UConn went 1-11 last year which was the worst record in FBS, while Syracuse finished 5-7 and finished last in the ACC's Atlantic Division. Connecticut leads the all-time series 6-5, and Saturday's game will air on CBS Sports Network.

The Orange are favored by 22.5 points in the latest Connecticut vs. Syracuse odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 49. Before making any Syracuse vs. Connecticut picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It enters Week 2 of the 2022 college football season on a 48-37 run on all top-rated college football spread and money-line picks that dates back to 2021. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Connecticut vs. Syracuse and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for UConn vs. Syracuse:

Connecticut vs. Syracuse spread: Connecticut +22.5

Connecticut vs. Syracuse over-under: 49 points

Connecticut vs. Syracuse picks: See picks here

What you need to know about UConn

The Huskies made easy work of the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils on Saturday and carried off a 28-3 victory. UConn rushed for 274 yards and Nathan Carter led the way with 123 yards and a score. QB Zion Turner didn't have to do much with the Huskies' productivity on the ground, but he still passed for 172 yards and two touchdowns.

UConn had 245 rushing yards in its Week 0 loss to Utah State so it's clear that the team's philosophy is to pound away on the ground. That was a major weakness for UConn last season as the 101.3 rushing yards it averaged in 2021 was among the bottom 10 of FBS. Through two games, UConn already has almost 43 percent of the rushing yards the team had in the entirety of 2021.

What you need to know about Syracuse

The Orange decided to play defense against itself on Saturday, but the team still came out ahead despite their 87 penalty yards. They put the hurt on the Louisville Cardinals with a sharp 31-7 win. QB Garrett Shrader had a stellar game for 'Cuse as he passed for two TDs and 237 yards in addition to rushing for one TD and 95 yards. Shrader's 55-yard touchdown toss to RB Sean Tucker in the first quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night.

Tucker was a multi-purpose threat against Louisville as his 98 rushing yards led the team, as did his 85 receiving yards. But that's just par for the course for the sophomore who led the ACC in yards from scrimmage (1,751) a year ago. Tucker has now surpassed 100 total yards in 11 of his last 14 games, dating back to the 2020 season.

How to make Syracuse vs. Connecticut picks

The model has simulated Connecticut vs. Syracuse 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under on the point total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Syracuse vs. UConn? And which side of the spread cashes in almost 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Connecticut vs. Syracuse spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished the past six-plus years up nearly $3,500 on its FBS college football picks, and find out.