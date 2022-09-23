JMA Wireless Dome showcases a conference battle on Friday evening. The Virginia Cavaliers visit the Syracuse Orange in the sixth all-time matchup between the ACC foes. Virginia is 2-1 and playing its first conference game of the 2022 season. Syracuse is 3-0, including a 1-0 mark in conference play, and the Orange are looking to stop a three-game losing skid to Virginia.

Virginia vs. Syracuse spread: Syracuse -10

Virginia vs. Syracuse over/under: 53.5 points

Virginia vs. Syracuse money line: Syracuse -385, Virginia +300

VIR: The Cavaliers are 7-8 against the spread in the last 15 games

SYR: The Orange are 11-4 against the spread in the last 15 games

Why Virginia can cover

Virginia's offense has sky-high upside. The Cavaliers have exceeded 500 total yards in two of three games this season, and Virginia has a strong ground attack. Virginia is averaging almost 180 rushing yards per game and 4.6 yards per carry, with quarterback Brennan Armstrong bringing a dual-threat element. Armstrong has more than 1,000 career rushing yards, and he is coming off a 2021 season in which he produced 4,449 passing yards and 31 touchdowns.

On the outside, Virginia has an intriguing and dynamic threat in Keytaon Thompson. He caught 78 passes for 990 yards last season and has 18 catches for 235 yards in three games in 2021. Thompson also rushed for more than 230 yards on 39 carries in 2021, and he is difficult for opposing defenses to contain. Virginia is also facing a Syracuse defense that is allowing a 73.5% completion rate through three games, and the Cavaliers are well-coached and will not be overwhelmed by the road environment in Syracuse.

Why Syracuse can cover

Syracuse's 2022 season has been impressive on both sides of the ball. The Orange are producing at a high level on offense, and Syracuse's defense has a potentially friendly matchup on Friday. Syracuse is giving up only 16.7 points per game this season, and opponents are averaging only 98.3 rushing yards per game against the Orange. Virginia is also scuffling in a significant way when it comes to putting points on the board.

The Cavaliers are averaging only 17.7 points per game, with only 19 points combined in the last two games. Virginia scored only three points against Illinois and 16 points against Old Dominion, and the Cavaliers produced only 222 total yards with three turnovers against Illinois. For the season, Virginia is completing only 51.9% of pass attempts with more interceptions than touchdowns. The Cavaliers are also second-worst among ACC clubs with a third down conversion rate of only 32.6% through three games.

