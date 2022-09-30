Who's Playing

Wagner @ Syracuse

Current Records: Wagner 0-3; Syracuse 4-0

What to Know

The Wagner Seahawks watched the action from their couches last weekend, but are set to take to the field. They will take on the Syracuse Orange at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at JMA Wireless Dome. 'Cuse will be strutting in after a win while the Seahawks will be stumbling in from a loss.

Wagner received a tough blow two weeks ago as they fell 27-7 to the Saint Francis U Red Flash.

Meanwhile, things were close when 'Cuse and the Virginia Cavaliers clashed last Friday, but 'Cuse ultimately edged out the opposition 22-20. The team accrued 16 points in the first half and coasted on those for the victory. 'Cuse's only offensive touchdown came on a rush from QB Garrett Shrader.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed 16. K Andre Szmyt delivered a perfect 5-for-5 game.

Wagner's defeat took them down to 0-3 while Syracuse's win pulled them up to 4-0. Giving up four turnovers, the Orange had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if the Seahawks can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Syracuse won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.