Who's Playing

Wake Forest @ Syracuse

Current Records: Wake Forest 3-2; Syracuse 1-5

What to Know

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Demon Deacons and the Syracuse Orange will face off in an ACC battle at noon ET Saturday at Carrier Dome. We've got a mismatch of fortunes here as Wake Forest is currently riding a three-game winning streak while 'Cuse is crashing in on three straight losses.

Wake Forest bagged a 23-16 victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies last week. Among those leading the charge for Wake Forest was RB Christian Beal-Smith, who picked up 129 yards on the ground on 13 carries. Beal-Smith's longest run was for 58 yards in the first quarter.

Special teams collected 11 points for Wake Forest. K Nick Sciba delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, the Orange were expected to have a tough go of it last week, and, well, they did. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 47-21 punch to the gut against the Clemson Tigers. WR Nykeim Johnson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught one pass for one TD and 83 yards. One of the most thrilling moments was Johnson's 83-yard TD reception in the third quarter.

The Demon Deacons are the favorite in this one, with an expected 14-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Wake Forest's win lifted them to 3-2 while Syracuse's loss dropped them down to 1-5. Wake Forest has been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 36.80 points per game. We'll see if the Orange can find some way to disarm them.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Carrier Dome -- Syracuse, New York

Carrier Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $69.58

Odds

The Demon Deacons are a big 14-point favorite against the Orange, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Demon Deacons as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Syracuse have won three out of their last five games against Wake Forest.