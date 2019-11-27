Syracuse vs. Wake Forest: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Syracuse (home) vs. Wake Forest (away)

Current Records: Syracuse 4-7; Wake Forest 8-3

What to Know

The Syracuse Orange are home on Saturday, but with the point spread against them by 4.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. 'Cuse and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will face off in an ACC battle at 12:30 p.m. ET at Carrier Dome. With a combined 1,071 yards of offense in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced contest.

The Orange have to be aching after a bruising 56-34 defeat to the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday. A silver lining for the Orange was the play of RB Moe Neal, who rushed for 163 yards and one TD on 20 carries.

Meanwhile, when you finish with 314 more yards than your opponent like Wake did on Saturday, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They walked away with a 39-27 win over the Duke Blue Devils. QB Jamie Newman had a stellar game for Wake as he picked up 144 yards on the ground on 29 carries and accumulated 284 passing yards. Newman's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Clemson Tigers last week.

Wake Forest's victory lifted them to 8-3 while Syracuse's loss dropped them down to 4-7. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: 'Cuse is stumbling into the game with the 20th most yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 454.3 on average. To make matters even worse for 'Cuse, Wake enters the matchup with 464.5 yards per game on average, good for 17th best in the nation. So the cards are definitely stacked in the Demon Deacons' favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Carrier Dome -- Syracuse, New York

Carrier Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Demon Deacons are a 4.5-point favorite against the Orange.

Over/Under: 66

Series History

Syracuse and Wake Forest both have two wins in their last four games.