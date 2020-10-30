An ACC battle is on tap Saturday between the Syracuse Orange and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at noon ET at the Carrier Dome. Syracuse is 1-5 overall and 1-2 at home, while Wake Forest is 3-2 overall and 0-1 on the road. The Demon Deacons are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games played in October.

The Orange, meanwhile, are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine meetings against Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons are favored by 11-points in the latest Syracuse vs. Wake Forest odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 59. Before you make any Wake Forest vs. Syracuse picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of nearly $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 29-19 on top-rated picks through eight weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning nearly $500 in profit already. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Wake Forest vs. Syracuse. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Syracuse vs. Wake Forest:

Wake Forest vs. Syracuse spread: Wake Forest -11

Wake Forest vs. Syracuse over-under: 59 points

Wake Forest vs. Syracuse money line: Wake Forest -410, Syracuse +330

What you need to know about Wake Forest

The Demon Deacons are riding a three-game winning streak, including a 23-16 victory over No. 19 Virginia Tech last weekend. Wake Forest's defense held Khalil Herbert to just 64 rushing yards, and walk-on safety Nick Andersen grabbed three interceptions and a team-high 11 tackles.

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman has thrown only three passing touchdowns and has rushed for just one this season, but he's led an offense that ranks 38th nationally with an average of 423.6 yards per game. Hartman has not thrown an interception in 117 pass attempts. Running back Kenneth Walker III leads Wake Forest in rushing with 449 yards on 90 carries, and has scored a team-best eight touchdowns.

What you need to know about Syracuse

The Orange have won the past two games in the series, scoring 80 points in the victories, and hung tough with top-ranked Clemson last Saturday, trailing by just six points in the third quarter before falling 47-21. Syracuse's offense ranks 91st nationally with just under 275 yards per game, and the Orange average only 182 yards passing.

Despite their struggles this season, the Orange will enter Saturday's ACC clash confident they can keep it close. That's because Syracuse is 4-1 against the spread in its last five games against Wake Forest at home. In addition, Wake Forest is 0-4-1 against the spread in its last five road games.

How to make Wake Forest vs. Syracuse picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, with the model suggesting both teams combine to score 56 points. It also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Wake Forest vs. Syracuse? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Syracuse vs. Wake Forest spread to back, all from the advanced model that is up nearly $4,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.