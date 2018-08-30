Syracuse vs. Western Michigan odds: 2018 college football picks from expert who's 4-0 on Orange games

Eight college football games are on tap for Friday including Syracuse vs. Western Michigan. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET from Waldo Field in Kalamazoo, Mich. This is the first-ever meeting between the ACC and MAC squads and the first of a home-and-home series, with the Orange hosting the Broncos in 2019. Back for his third season roaming the sidelines for Syracuse is Dino Babers, who's coming off back-to-back 4-8 campaigns. At Western Michigan's helm is Tim Lester, in his second season after going 6-6 for the Broncos in 2017. The Orange are 4.5-point road favorites. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has held steady at 65.5.



But before you make your Western Michigan vs. Syracuse picks, you need to hear what SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh has to say.



Oh, the renowned co-founder of AccuScore, specializes in sports simulations, projections and advanced statistical analysis. Armed with this trusty projection model as a guide, Oh is a perfect 4-0 in his previous four selections for or against the Orange. Last October, Oh confidently backed the Orange, a 2.5-point home favorite, against the Pittsburgh Panthers. The result: Syracuse slipped past Pitt 27-24. Now, Oh has scrutinized Syracuse vs. Western Michigan from every possible angle.



Oh knows that Eric Dungey is back for his senior season at Syracuse, and that the scrambling quarterback missed the last three games of 2017 with a broken foot. Dungey led his team to a 27-24 victory last season over then-No.2 Clemson by throwing for 278 yards and rushing for 61 more. He rushed for 595 yards in nine games in 2017 and has over 6,400 passing yards for his career.



The Orange, under Babers, are built on their passing game. And with Dungey averaging 14 rushing attempts per game in 2017, the running game usually feels like an afterthought. Senior Dontae Strickland is averaging just 3.6 yards per carry during his first three seasons, but has soft hands, which makes him a receiving threat. Although he had only 18 receptions in 2017, expect him to be Dungey's safety valve when he's looking for a dump-off.



Western Michigan is coming off a disappointing 2017 season after a 13-1 campaign the year before. Junior quarterback Jon Wassink is back after missing the final third of the season. While he struggled against the likes of USC and Michigan State, he was effective in conference play. Over his final six games, Wassink completed 70 percent of his attempts and had a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 14-2.



