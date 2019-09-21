Syracuse vs. Western Michigan odds: 2019 Week 4 college football picks, predictions from advanced computer model

The Syracuse Orange will look to bounce back from a two-game losing streak as they host the Western Michigan Broncos at noon ET in the Carrier Dome on Saturday. Syracuse had high hopes for 2019 after finishing 10-3 last season, but has failed early-season tests against Maryland and Clemson, losing those games by a combined total of 104-26. The Orange's lone victory was a 24-0 victory over Liberty in Week 1. Western Michigan, meanwhile, is 2-1 with victories over Monmouth and Georgia State. The Broncos lost their only Power Five test 51-17 to Michigan State. The latest Syracuse vs. Western Michigan odds show the Orange as 4.5-point favorites, with the over-under set at 66. Before locking in any Syracuse vs. Western Michigan picks of your own, be sure to see the college football predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,530 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated college football against the spread picks. The model enters Week 4 on a blistering 30-10 run on its top-rated picks. It also called Kentucky (+9.5) covering against No. 9 Florida and No. 5 Oklahoma (-23.5) covering against UCLA in Week 3. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Syracuse vs. Western Michigan 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The model has taken into account that Syracuse has struggled to find consistent quarterback play. Eric Dungey was a star in 2018, but his replacement, Tommy DeVito, has some accuracy concerns. He's completed 59.4 percent of his passes and has thrown more interceptions (4) than touchdowns (3) thus far. That's limited the effectiveness of coach Dino Babers' pass-heavy offense.

But the defense certainly deserves plenty of blame as well. Syracuse gave up over 40 points to both Maryland and Clemson. Both sides will need to play better on Saturday to get the cover against a confident MAC team that will be hungry to take down an ACC squad.

Meanwhile, Western Michigan put up a staggering 694 yards of offense in its win over Georgia State last weekend. The Broncos ran for 450 yards and seven touchdowns in that contest, averaging an unreal 10.2 yards per carry. However, the week prior, they managed just 2.5 yards per carry against Michigan State. Which rushing attack shows up in Syracuse on Saturday could ultimately determine whether or not they can pull off the upset.

So who wins Syracuse vs. Western Michigan? And which side of the spread is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.