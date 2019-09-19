Syracuse vs. Western Michigan odds: 2019 Week 4 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

Western Michigan will take on Syracuse at noon ET on Saturday at the Carrier Dome. After winning 10 games a season ago, Dino Babers' crew is off to a tough 1-2 start and have lost its last two games to Maryland and Clemson by a combined 78 points. Quarterback Tommy DeVito is struggling to replace Eric Dungey at Syracuse, but he'll look towards Saturday for a chance to get back on track. As for the Broncos, they're up to 2-1 now after a 57-10 win over Georgia State last week where they covered handily as nine-point favorites. However, after losing by 34 to Michigan State in their only other road game of the season (and their only other game against a Power Five school), they'll need a big performance on Saturday. The latest Syracuse vs. Western Michigan odds have the Orange as a 6-point favorite, while the over-under is set at 65.5. Before you make any Syracuse vs. Western Michigan pickss, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,530 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated college football against the spread picks. The model enters Week 4 on a blistering 30-10 run on its top-rated picks. It also called Kentucky (+9.5) covering against No. 9 Florida and No. 5 Oklahoma (-23.5) covering against UCLA in Week 3. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Syracuse vs. Western Michigan 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Syracuse was completely outmatched, falling 41-6 to Clemson as 27.5-point underdogs in its last game. It was a tough spot for Syracuse, who upset Clemson two years ago and taken the Tigers to the brink in a 27-23 defeat last season. After giving up 1,267 yards in the past two games, Syracuse will have to go back to the drawing board defensively. The Orange have forced seven turnovers and recorded nine sacks this year.

Meanwhile, Western Michigan put up a staggering 694 yards of offense in its win over Georgia State last weekend. The Broncos ran for 450 yards and seven touchdowns in that contest, averaging an unreal 10.2 yards per carry. However, the week prior, they managed just 2.5 yards per carry against Michigan State. Which rushing attack shows up in Syracuse on Saturday could ultimately determine whether or not they can pull off the upset.

So who wins Syracuse vs. Western Michigan? And which side of the spread is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.