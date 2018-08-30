T. Boone Pickens, 90, expects Oklahoma State to win a national title: 'The sooner the better'

Oklahoma State will enter the 2018 season without former quarterback Mason Rudolph and wide receiver James Washington -- two players who were integral pieces of the Cowboy offense. It doesn't matter to mega-booster T. Boone Pickens. The man whose name is on the stadium in Stillwater expects coach Mike Gundy to bring home a national championship ... soon.

Pickens released a statement on his website Wednesday laying out what he expects to see from his beloved program in his final years.

"I'm in this to win a national championship," he wrote. "Turning 90 as I did last May only fuels that fire. Time for me is winding down, but I remain an optimist that Mike Gundy can and will deliver on a national championship. The sooner the better. At 90, I don't buy green bananas."

Pickens has suffered some health scares lately, but that won't prevent him from watching what he hopes to be a national championship run in person.

"Last year, I was working hard to recover from a series of strokes and a Texas-sized fall," he wrote. "Communicating clearly and even walking from place to place was difficult. So, instead of the media availability, I formulated a statement outlining my thoughts on all things #okstate football. I'll do that again this year. First, know this. Despite my health setbacks, I made all but one home game last year, and fully intend to make them all this year."

Pickens and Gundy haven't always seen eye-to-eye on things, but the two have come together to settle their differences with the common goal in mind -- albeit with new faces in key places.

"Mike and I healed a lot of wounds last year," he wrote. "And I formed an unlikely friendship with Mason Rudolph. Aside from his parents, I truly believe I'm his number one fan. He and James Washington will be fun to watch in Pittsburgh over the years."

Will a more peaceful relationship pay off? That remains to be seen. But Pickens has made it known what he wants to see from his program before he moves on, and it's up to Gundy to deliver it.

No pressure, Mike.