Takeaways from Media Days; Notre Dame and Group of Five win totals

In this episode: After some time reporting on the road, Barton Simmons and Chip Patterson are back in studio to continue the 2018 season preview series. First, Chip's takeaways from ACC Media Days, including Larry Fedora's headline-stealing comments on the ties between football, CTE research and the prosperity of the country (3:00). Then, Barton reports back from Big Ten Media Days (13:00) and his visit to Notre Dame, which leads right into wrapping up our win totals (21:21). After picks and a breakdown of the Irish, Chip and Barton turn their attention to Houston (35:00), FAU (38:00), Memphis (41:00), Boise State (45:30), Wyoming (47:00), Buffalo (51:25) and more Group of Five win totals to consider.

