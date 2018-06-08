Taking a look at the top quarterbacks from the 2019 recruiting class
Greg Biggins joins Barton and Chip after covering the Elite 11 over the weekend
In this episode: 247Sports' Greg Biggins joins Barton Simmons and Chip Patterson after seeing the Elite 11 narrow its field from 24 to 12 finalists for the annual high school quarterback competition over the weekend. Conversation includes a "down" year at the position in 2019 (4:00), the rise of Oklahoma commit Spencer Rattler (8:00), what Jake Fromm's performance in this competition suggested about his early success at Georgia (10:00), the top uncommitted quarterbacks (18:00) and how far confidence can carry a player at these elite camps (21:00).
Follow on Twitter: @BartonSimmons | @Chip_Patterson
Subscribe to the 247Sports CFB Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Q&A with Luck as he departs the NCAA
Now removed from the NCAA, Luck discusses some key issues facing the organization
-
New SEC coaches look to dethrone Saban
With summer practice just around the corner, there's plenty of fresh meat holding whistles...
-
SEC vs. Pac-12 in Las Vegas Bowl?
The two conferences rarely meet in the postseason
-
Murray back at OU for '18
Dennis Dodd joins Barton Simmons and Chip Patterson on OU, transfers, more
-
Michigan's Patterson drafted by Rangers
Michigan fans don't have anything to worry about though
-
Oklahoma's QB conundrum for the summer
Kyler Murray is playing football this fall, but Lincoln Riley's call is a little deeper than...