Taking a look at the top quarterbacks from the 2019 recruiting class

Greg Biggins joins Barton and Chip after covering the Elite 11 over the weekend

bo-nix-auburn-recruit-quarterback.jpg

In this episode: 247Sports' Greg Biggins joins Barton Simmons and Chip Patterson after seeing the Elite 11 narrow its field from 24 to 12 finalists for the annual high school quarterback competition over the weekend. Conversation includes a "down" year at the position in 2019 (4:00), the rise of Oklahoma commit Spencer Rattler (8:00), what Jake Fromm's performance in this competition suggested about his early success at Georgia (10:00), the top uncommitted quarterbacks (18:00) and how far confidence can carry a player at these elite camps (21:00).

Follow on Twitter: @BartonSimmons | @Chip_Patterson 
Subscribe to the 247Sports CFB Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn

CBS Sports Writer

Chip Patterson has spent his young career covering college sports from the Old North State. He's been writing and talking about football and basketball for CBS Sports since 2010. You may have heard him... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES