Taking a look at the top quarterbacks from the 2019 recruiting class

In this episode: 247Sports' Greg Biggins joins Barton Simmons and Chip Patterson after seeing the Elite 11 narrow its field from 24 to 12 finalists for the annual high school quarterback competition over the weekend. Conversation includes a "down" year at the position in 2019 (4:00), the rise of Oklahoma commit Spencer Rattler (8:00), what Jake Fromm's performance in this competition suggested about his early success at Georgia (10:00), the top uncommitted quarterbacks (18:00) and how far confidence can carry a player at these elite camps (21:00).

Follow on Twitter: @BartonSimmons | @Chip_Patterson

Subscribe to the 247Sports CFB Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn