To be a Texas fan has been an exercise in misery for much of the last decade, but to do so while also gambling on them only led to a whole new level of devastation on Saturday. Case in point, the Longhorns' upset loss to TCU only saw an unranked conference rival defeat the No. 9-ranked team in the country at home, but also led to one of the worst bad beats of the season.

With a bit over four minutes left in the game, and Texas leading 29-26, Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan used an impressive touchdown run to put his underdog Horned Frogs up 33-29. The point total at that moment was 62, and the over/under for game was 63, meaning that those who bet the under were desperately hoping for a defensive stop from TCU.

While they were likely sweating for the majority of the Longhorns' drive -- with Texas moving the ball -- bettors got their wish when Texas running back Keaontay Ingram fumbled the ball on the one-yard line to give possession back to TCU with just a couple minutes of game left.

TCU was able to get out to the 15-yard line, but, perhaps more importantly, they had drained the clock all the way down to six seconds. It was 4th-and-8 and the Horned Frogs were lined up to run a play to run the clock out. Barring a miracle, TCU was going to win and the under was set to hold. That was, until, Duggan took an intentional safety to run the clock all the way down to zero and not give the Longhorns a chance to even sniff the ball one final time.

Those two points pushed the total to 64, hitting the over. Ouch.