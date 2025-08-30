Tarleton State pulled off a stunning 30-27 win over Army in double overtime on Friday, snapping the Black Knights' 17-game win streak against FCS opponents in the process. Tarleton State's dramatic win -- the first FCS over FBS upset of the 2025 season -- ended when kicker Brad Larson drilled a walk-off 37-yard field goal in the second overtime period.

The last loss Army sustained to an FCS opponent came in 2015 against Fordham.

Army kicker Dawson Jones -- who also missed a game-winning field goal attempt with 14 seconds remaining in regulation -- missed a 35-yard attempt wide left in the second overtime period to open the door for Tarleton State to pull off the upset.

Tarleton State trailed 24-10 with 8:14 remaining in the third quarter after Army running back Hayden Reed scored a 37-yard touchdown. The Texans scored 14 unanswered points after that touchdown to tie the game at 24-all and ultimately, send it to overtime. Coming into the evening, Army was 60-2 with a lead of at least 14 points during the last 10 seasons.

Army was coming off a very successful 2024 campaign, finishing 12-2, which marked the most wins in program history. The Black Knights (0-1) face No. 17 Kansas State on the road on Sept. 6, while Tarleton State (2-0) faces Mississippi Valley State on the same day.