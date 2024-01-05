Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa entered the transfer portal Friday afternoon, 247Sports reports. The Big Ten's all-time leading passer should have a long list of suitors, but there is a hitch -- the NCAA would need to grant Tagovailoa a waiver to allow him a sixth season of eligibility.

Tagovailoa signed with Alabama in 2019 and transferred to Maryland in 2020, playing in four games in his first season with the Terrapins. He used his extra year of eligibility -- handed down by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic -- during the 2023 season, which means he's been in college for five years with four seasons of eligibility utilized.

Tagovailoa's case hinges around that true freshman season at Alabama. Players are limited to just four games to preserve redshirt eligibility and Tagovailoa played in five. He had just two snaps apiece in two of those appearances, though, and only logged stats in three games.

Tagovailoa emerged as Maryland's starter from the moment he stepped foot on campus. In four seasons with the Terrapins, he completed 955 passes for 11,256 yards and 76 touchdowns -- all three of which are Maryland program records. He also holds Maryland's record for career completion percentage (67.1%) and in 2021 set single-season records with 328 completions for 3,860 yards passing and 26 total touchdowns.