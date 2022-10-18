Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is a game-time decision for the Terrapins' game against Northwestern on Saturday, Maryland coach Mike Locksley told reporters on Tuesday. Tagovailoa reaggravated a sprained MCL in Maryland's 38-33 win over Indiana.

Tagovailoa was rolled up on by an Indiana defender after throwing a fourth-quarter pass and was carted off the field. Backup Billy Edwards Jr. stepped into the game and scored a game-clinching, 3-yard rushing score with 2:11 remaining. Running back Roman Hemby had 55 of Maryland's 62 yards on the final drive.

Tagovailoa was taken for an MRI after the game, which revealed no additional structural damage. He previously suffered a sprain during a 34-27 loss against No. 4 Michigan on Sept. 24, and has been playing with a brace on his leg to protect the injury.

"We're very thankful he had the knee brace on there," Locksley said.

Tagovailoa has completed 72.5% of passes for 2,001 yards and 13 touchdowns in seven starts for the Terrapins. Maryland sits at 5-2 with losses by a combined nine points against Purdue and the Wolverines. The Terrapins still have three teams under .500 in Big Ten play left on their schedule.

If Tagovailoa cannot play, Edwards will likely step into the starting role. The redshirt freshman has completed 9 of 16 passes for 97 yards and two touchdowns in 2022. The only other quarterback on the roster with game experience is walk-on Eric Najarian.