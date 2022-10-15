Maryland star quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was carted off during the second half of the Terrapins' game against Indiana. Tagovailoa suffered an apparent knee injury after an Indiana defender fell into him at the end of a play. Early in the fourth quarter with Maryland trailing 27-24, Tagovailoa got a pass off as the Hoosiers' pass rush was bearing down on him. After the ball left Tagovailoa's hand, Indiana defensive lineman James Head Jr. fell into his right leg.

Tagovailoa immediately went down in pain, and medical staff immediately rushed to the field. Tagovailoa was eventually helped onto the cart and taken to the locker room for further evaluation.

Tagovailoa's injury serves as a massive loss for Maryland. Since transferring in from Alabama ahead of the 2020 season, Tagovailoa has developed into a quality starter for the Terrapins. Coming into this game against Indiana, Tagovailoa had completed 74.1% of his passes for 1,731 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Before he left the game, Tagovailoa had completed 25 of his 39 throws for 270 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Billy Edwards Jr. took over at quarterback for Maryland after Tagovailoa exited with the injury.