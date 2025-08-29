Newly engaged couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted at Thursday's college football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Nebraska Cornhuskers. The game hosted Swift and Kelce's first public appearance since getting engaged on Tuesday.

Swift and Kelce arrived Thursday evening at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, home of Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs. Travis Kelce's brother and "New Heights" podcast co-host, Jason Kelce, was also present.

Swift and Travis Kelce were last spotted publicly at Sunday's red carpet for "The Kingdom." Cincinnati, the alma mater of both Kelce brothers, posted a video of Swift arriving for the game.

Since being selected in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft, Travis Kelce has spent his entire post-college career with the Chiefs, winning three Super Bowls.

"Man we're about to take over Arrowhead, I can feel it baby," Kelce said in a separate video posted by the Bearcats. "Bearcats always play good at Arrowhead. The proof is in the pudding. Shout out to the Cats. I miss everybody back in Cincinnati. Let's take this one. Let's bring this one home, baby.