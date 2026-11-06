DENTON, Texas — The conversation always seemed to go the same way: "You're a great player, but we have a guy already."

Tayven Jackson heard it again and again in the transfer portal last winter. Schools would call the former UCF starter and four-star recruit, but they were all interested in him transferring in as a backup. It was a reality Jackson almost resigned himself to late in last year's portal cycle: He'd just have to be a backup somewhere and get his degree.

Then a family connection changed his fate. His uncle, Chris, the wide receivers coach at Texas, called Jackson's dad, Ray, asking how Tayven's transfer process had gone. When Ray told Chris that Tayven hadn't had any bites as a starter, Chris said he'd call Neal Brown.

Brown had spent the 2025 season at Texas as special assistant to the head coach before taking the job at North Texas. He needed a quarterback. Tayven needed a home.

"I was supposed to be here," Jackson says in a small office in North Texas' football building.

It's a marriage that's revitalized Jackson's career and sparked Brown's first season with the Mean Green. Despite returning zero starters from a 12-win team led by Eric Morris a season ago, UNT is off to a 6-2 start, including a 4-0 mark in American play. The Mean Green are second nationally in points per game, and Jackson is the triggerman who makes it work.

He's third nationally with 2,577 passing yards to go along with 22 touchdowns on 72.3% passing. That pace exceeds what Drew Mestemaker did for the Mean Green through eight games a year ago -- 2,468 yards and 21 touchdowns -- when he became a national sensation.

It's the culmination of a career in which Jackson has experienced almost everything a quarterback can in the modern era: four schools, the birth and evolution of name, image and likeness, multiple future NFL quarterbacks ahead of him, the uncertainty of the transfer portal and an abrupt ending at UCF.

"It wasn't easy," Jackson said. "I've had a lot of opportunities and didn't capitalize on them. It's been tough. It's the game of college football."

How Jackson became a quarterback journeyman

Jackson walked out of a quarterback meeting with Hendon Hooker during his freshman year at Tennessee. Hooker walked over to his car, a brand-new Mercedes.

"I was like, 'What the hell dude, is this your car?"

He was like, "Yeah, I've got a NIL deal with Mercedes."

"NIL totally, totally changed everything," Jackson said.

It altered the picture of Tennessee's quarterback room, too. Jackson, a four-star recruit in the 2022 class, joined a depth chart fronted by Hooker, a third-round NFL draft pick, and Joe Milton, a sixth-round pick. Jackson was fine with that. He planned to learn behind both of them before they moved on.

Then came a seismic shift in the economics of name, image and likeness deals, with the Vols proving to be an early mover in that space. Jackson didn't have much exposure to NIL when he signed with Tennessee; he had committed two months before it was even legal. The quarterback who followed him in Knoxville had plenty. Jackson remembers seeing the headlines about Nico Iamaleava and his then-record-setting deal, reportedly worth around $8 million.

Jackson entered the transfer portal in January 2023, just a few weeks after Iamaleava enrolled.

"I could have handled that situation a little bit better," Jackson said. "But no one's in that situation before. I wouldn't change my decision. But it was tough. That's like the first of it and then it just constantly NIL just grew. Everyone had to adapt."

He transferred home to Indiana, which was far from the swaggering national champion of today. The Hoosiers had gone 4-8 in 2022 under Tom Allen, and Jackson arrived expecting to compete and start. His first career start came in Week 2. He started four more games before throwing a pair of interceptions against Michigan and getting replaced by Brendan Sorsby.

"After that game they told me Sorsby was going to start," Jackson said. "It was tough. But I totally understood the decision. I think the more I grow and the older I get, the more I'm around coaches, I understand the decisions I didn't understand when I was a little kid."

More change came soon. Indiana fired Allen and hired Curt Cignetti. Sorsby transferred to Cincinnati, and the Hoosiers added Kurtis Rourke from the portal -- yet another future draft pick. Jackson wouldn't play much that year as Indiana barreled to the playoff, but it was the season that stabilized his career.

Jackson's football education had started later than most because he played in a Wing-T system in high school. When he arrived at Tennessee, he remembers getting "a little slap in the face" as he attempted to learn on the fly. At Indiana, quarterbacks coach Tino Sunseri provided a master's-level education on schemes and what it takes to be a high-level collegiate quarterback, from showing up early to managing life as a backup.

"He opened my eyes up to what college football really was and how to be successful," Jackson said.

Jackson wanted to stay at Indiana another year, but he remembers waiting to see if Fernando Mendoza would pick Georgia or Indiana. Sitting in meetings every day next to Mendoza's brother, Alberto, Jackson suspected what would happen. When Mendoza picked the Hoosiers, Jackson felt he had to leave.

"I didn't have a lot of time to sit there and compete," Jackson said. "I had to go play."

He ended up at UCF, where there were no future NFL passers ahead of him for once. Jackson started 10 games and his numbers were fine — 2,151 yards, 10 touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 63.5% completion rate — but the Knights stumbled to 5-7 in Scott Frost's first year.

For the first time, Jackson also played hurt. An AC sprain in his shoulder made it painful to throw, but with Cam Fancher and Jacurri Brown also dealing with injuries, Jackson felt he had to play. The Knights had no other options.

Exiting that season, Jackson figured he'd return and build on his 2025 efforts. He imagined what he could do with a fully healthy season. Then Knights quarterbacks coach McKenzie Milton, himself a former UCF star, delivered the news from above: Jackson didn't have a spot.

"I was shocked," Jackson said.

He doesn't blame Milton, who was in his first year as a full-time position coach. Jackson remembers him looking heartbroken.

"The person that makes the decision is a lot higher," Jackson said. "I give gratitude and respect to Coach Milton for doing that."

Finding his footing at North Texas

Every stop, benching and heartbreak is adding up in Denton. NFL scouts are stopping through to see and ask about Jackson, who still has the frame and athletic pedigree to emerge as the prospect many thought he'd be upon signing with Tennessee.

"There's a maturity about him," Brown said of Jackson in September. "He hasn't had a storybook career. He's gone through adversity, he's learned from it, he's grown from it, I think he's hardened. I like those guys. I think his story's gonna be one of redemption."

That's happened in part because Jackson has changed the way he thinks about those challenges. North Texas quarterbacks coach Tyler Allen constantly tells him to "be in the moment." The message has resonated, both because Allen repeats it so often and because of the path Jackson took to get here.

"Being a quarterback in college is there's a lot of inconsistency," Jackson said. "You can spiral, and you can start thinking about you know the future and what everything holds. It's so up and down. So up and down.

"It's been a breath of fresh air. You can start looking ahead and you can start looking in your past when things go wrong, but it's all about just being in the moment."

Jackson spent last winter wondering if his career as a starting quarterback had come to an unceremonious end. Now, he's one of the top quarterbacks in college football, reaching milestones he never had before. When he threw five touchdown passes against Charlotte on Oct. 10, it marked the first time he'd accomplished that feat, even dating to high school.

He went from Wing-T quarterback to journeyman, from a potential backup to someone who, as Jackson and his dad joke, could have solved a lot of problems for teams this year.

"There's a lot of things that I haven't done in the in the past that I'm doing this year that almost feels it doesn't feel not normal," Jackson said. "It doesn't feel real I've never done it before. But as you just keep doing it, it kind of gets more real and real, and you build more confidence in yourself."