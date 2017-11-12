TCU at Oklahoma score: The Sooners prove their offense is for real in blowout victory

One of the Big 12's most anticipated regular-season games didn't live up to the hype, but it did produce an impressive performance.

Oklahoma had no trouble moving the ball and scoring on TCU's stout defense in a 38-20 win in which the Sooners scored all of their points in the first half. As far as matchups go, what Oklahoma did to TCU's defense, which ranks in the top 10 in points per game allowed and yards per play allowed, in 30 minutes has to be one of the most dominant performances of the season. Quarterback Baker Mayfield took the lead in the Heisman Trophy race last week by beating up on Oklahoma State, but truly cemented his status as the award's leader in Week 11.

Here are four other items we learned from Oklahoma's big win.

Oklahoma is sitting pretty in the playoff race: Some chaos prevailed during the Week 11 slate, so congratulations to Oklahoma for getting through unscathed. With No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 Notre Dame losing badly, and Alabama and Clemson needing late scores to pull away, the Sooners notched one of the more impressive victories. Every week is a new slate, but one has to think Oklahoma will be a top-four team come Sunday and Tuesday when the AP Top 25, Coaches and CFP polls are released, respectively. With only one loss and a chance to get more quality wins, Oklahoma's resume is looking good.

Rodney Anderson has emerged as a star the Sooners needed: You already know about Mayfield as he's the odds-on leader to win the Heisman for a reason, and this game didn't do anything to diminish that. So let's talk about Anderson for a minute instead. This is a player who's missed each of the past two seasons with injuries. Coming back in general is a big victory. A member of our 2017 breakout stars preview, Anderson has come on strong over the past three games with at least 100 yards in each. He was a do-it-all weapon again with 290 total yards and four touchdowns. Mayfield is the heart and soul of the offense, but having a reliable weapon in the backfield and in the passing attack forces defenses to account for someone else. Anderson has developed into a star.

Oklahoma's defense did enough: Coming into Saturday the Sooners had a statistically abysmal defense, to the point where it was viewed as a liability. Not only is having a bad defense troublesome in games, it could be perceived as a weakness in judging the four "best" teams in the playoff race. Oklahoma helped that narrative some. The Horned Frogs picked up their yards (424 on just under seven yards per play), but had just two long scoring drives on 13 possessions. The Sooners' defensive front was disruptive thanks to Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and Du'Vonta Lampkin.

No one will confuse Oklahoma with a defensive juggernaut after Saturday, and playing from ahead helps tremendously, but if the Sooners can disrupt up front like this again and get enough stops -- TCU was 4 for 13 on third downs -- the offense is too good for opponents to keep up.

TCU's defense has some things to figure out if they meet the Sooners again: This could very well have been a preview of the Big 12 Championship Game. That's bad news right now for Gary Patterson's group. TCU had one of the top defenses in college football and were torn apart in one half. Oklahoma scored more points in the first two quarters than TCU had allowed in the past month. Losing defensive end Matt Boesen to an ejection was a tough loss, but it wasn't the determining factor. The Sooners really are just that good, which means if these two do meet again in the Big 12 title, Patterson has some adjustments to make.