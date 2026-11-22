Four years ago, Sonny Dykes walked off the field in Glendale, Arizona, with a 51-45 win against Michigan and a ticket to the national championship game. TCU's victory remains the only College Football Playoff win in Big 12 history.

On Sunday, Dykes was fired as coach of the Horned Frogs. Now TCU enters the coaching carousel cycle as potentially the best job on the market, with a deep-pocketed booster base fueled by fans accustomed to contending for conference titles.

TCU fires Sonny Dykes: Horned Frogs move on, four years removed from CFP title game Brad Crawford

The program hasn't been the same since its 58-point loss to Georgia in the national championship game four years ago, the largest margin of defeat in the game's history. Dykes failed to capitalize on the momentum of the title game appearance, going 17-18 in the Big 12 and never finishing higher than fifth in the standings. He managed back-to-back 9-4 seasons, but stumbled this season with a new quarterback and offensive coordinator.

TCU is arguably the best opening on the market right now in this coaching carousel cycle. TCU is a brand that means success. It ranks 14th nationally in winning percentage and has 12 seasons with 10 or more wins since 2002. It sits at the crossroads of the hot recruiting trails of Dallas-Fort Worth, and with SMU across town spending money to contend for titles, the Horned Frogs' boosters are likely more motivated than ever to get the right coach and spend big bucks on a talented roster.

"TCU's investment in football has led to dramatic growth of our university and city in the past 20 years, and we cannot allow that investment to fall short of its due return, especially at such a pivotal time of change in college sports," athletic director Mike Buddie said in a statement. "We expect to compete for Big 12 championships, to be a central figure in the College Football Playoff conversation, and our continued investment and growth potential reflects that."

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This is Buddie's first FBS coaching search, and it comes as former chancellor Victor Boschini Jr. returns following Daniel Pullin's resignation a month ago.

With all that in mind, CBS Sports spoke with industry sources and compiled a list of notable potential candidates for the job.

Lincoln Riley, USC coach

This really all comes down to what Lincoln Riley wants.

USC is 8-3 and plays at UCLA on Saturday with a chance to knock the Bruins out of the Big Ten title game and the College Football Playoff. UCLA is primed for a loss as it is expected to start third-string quarterback Madden Iamaleava after Ty Dieffenbach was carted off in Saturday's triple-overtime loss to Michigan. A win could change the narrative around Riley in Los Angeles, especially with a young roster returning one year older next season.

Riley said several weeks ago he is committed to USC, but memories of his surprising exit from Oklahoma for Los Angeles still linger in agent circles.

If he wants out, Fort Worth makes sense. Riley grew up in Muleshoe, Texas, walked on at Texas Tech and won four straight Big 12 titles at Oklahoma. His younger brother, Garrett, won the Broyles Award as TCU's offensive coordinator in 2022, Dykes' first season as coach of the Horned Frogs.

Manny Diaz, Duke coach

Manny Diaz just turned down his alma mater at Florida State, so why would he consider TCU?

The Texas ties are strong, and Diaz would be starting over at a program with more resources and a more invested fan base in a different conference. Mack Brown hired Diaz as Texas' defensive coordinator in 2011, and he ran the Longhorns' defense until he was fired after BYU rushed for 550 yards in September 2013. He was successful as coach at Louisiana Tech and Miami, even though the Hurricanes fired him for Mario Cristobal, and he has done wonders at Duke.

Diaz has gone 25-12 with the 2025 ACC title, and managed to keep the Blue Devils afloat despite losing his two best players – quarterback Darian Mensah and leading receiver Cooper Barkate – to Miami. He currently holds a contract through 2031.

Blake Baker, LSU defensive coordinator

Blake Baker is the only coordinator on this list, and the only one who would be a first-time head coach.

The Houston native's defense has carried LSU in Lane Kiffin's first season. The Tigers allow 4.3 yards per play and an SEC-low 266.5 yards per game. Kiffin made keeping Baker on staff a priority last December after interviewing for the Tulane and Memphis head coaching jobs.

Baker played at Clear Springs High School in Houston and also spent three years as a graduate assistant at Texas under Manny Diaz. He became one of the hottest coordinators in the country at Missouri, where he took one of the worst defenses and transformed it into one of the best. His 4-2-5 scheme lifted Mizzou from 106th in total defense before he took over to 19th in 2022.

Mike Norvell, former Florida State coach

Mike Norvell is out of work and wants back in.

Florida State fired him Nov. 1 after a home loss to Clemson dropped the Seminoles to 3-5. He went 41-39 in six-plus seasons, including a 13-0 run to the 2023 ACC title that ended with a thud after Jordan Travis was injured and the CFP committee left the Seminoles out of the playoff. Like Dykes, Norvell couldn't capitalize on the success. The staff misjudged talent in the transfer portal and dealt with staff turnover. He went 10-22 from 2024 until his dismissal. Industry sources say Norvell wants to be a head coach again and is expected to push for consideration.

For Norvell, it would be a homecoming of sorts. He was born in Irving and played high school football at Grace Prep in Arlington. He popped on the scene at Memphis, where he was 38-15 and won the 2019 AAC title before FSU hired him. Just three years ago, Alabama identified him as their top target to replace Nick Saban before he passed and stayed in Tallahassee. His Florida State contract also includes offset language, so TCU could get him at a discount.

Jeff Traylor, UTSA coach

Jeff Traylor is the leading candidate at Baylor, so TCU probably doesn't make sense unless the Horned Frogs' brass makes a serious push.

On paper, he fits Fort Worth as well as anyone. Traylor won state titles at Gilmer, worked at Texas, SMU and Arkansas, and has never had a losing season at UTSA, where the Roadrunners are 9-2 and previously won conference titles in 2021 and 2022. He is widely viewed as the best-connected college coach among Texas high school coaches. That fits the job's profile.

Traylor, 58, stood pat as a hot candidate on the carousel for several years, but the time is now for him to make a move.

Sonny Cumbie, Louisiana Tech coach

Sonny Cumbie has rebounded in Ruston, and Louisiana Tech is suddenly in the Group of 6 playoff conversation.

After going 3-9 in each of his first two seasons, Cumbie went 8-5 with an Independence Bowl win last year and is now 9-2, unbeaten in their first Sun Belt season. They're headed to the Sun Belt title game on an eight-game winning streak. Cumbie, as serious as ever about winning, even reinvested $155,000 of his salary into the 2026 roster.

His ties at TCU are strong. The offensive-minded coach spent seven seasons on Gary Patterson's staff from 2014 through 2020. The Abilene native walked on at Texas Tech, led the nation in passing in 2004 and served as the Red Raiders' interim coach in 2021.

GJ Kinne, Texas State coach

GJ Kinne is Texas through and through.

The Mesquite native grew up in the Metroplex as the son of a high school coach, starred at quarterback at Tulsa and has spent his entire head coaching career in the state. He went 12-2 and reached the FCS semifinals in his lone season at Incarnate Word, then won bowl games in each of his first three years at Texas State — the only bowl victories in school history.

The Bobcats are 7-4 in their first Pac-12 season. At 37, Kinne checks the boxes athletic directors in the football crazy state of Texas love: young, a former quarterback and the architect of an explosive offense.

Jason Eck, New Mexico coach

Jason Eck is the hottest Group of Six name in the country, even with two losses this season. He's also one of the best personalities in the business, which means he'd make TCU relevant the first day he steps on campus.

Also, he wins. New Mexico is 9-2 and cracked the AP Top 25 poll this month for the first time in school history after a 9-4 debut season that put the Lobos in their first bowl game since 2016. Before heading to Albuquerque, Eck went 26-13 at Idaho and reached the FCS playoffs in each of his three seasons.

The question for TCU is geography. Eck spent 23 years as an assistant at lower-division programs and lacks the Texas coaching ties that run through much of this list. Still, his phone is ringing for nearly every Power Four opening this cycle.

Willie Fritz, Houston coach

Willie Fritz is a builder of winning programs. He's done it for more than three decades across six schools, proving his blueprint works everywhere he goes, even in the NIL and transfer portal era.

He won at Blinn College, Central Missouri, Sam Houston, Georgia Southern and Tulane, where his 2022 team won 12 games and beat Riley's USC Trojans in the Cotton Bowl. At Houston, he went 4-8 in his first season and then 10-3 in his second. The Cougars are ranked and 8-3 after Saturday's 34-31 win at West Virginia.

Fritz is 66, but age matters less than it used to in coaching searches. Michigan hired Kyle Whittingham at 66 last cycle, and Colorado State hired Jim Mora Jr. at 64. Curt Cignetti landed at Indiana at 62. Fritz knows the state of Texas, too, with stops at Blinn in Brenham, Sam Houston in Huntsville and now Houston.

Many will question if TCU would be a lateral move within the Big 12, but money, resources and recruiting in-roads matter.

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