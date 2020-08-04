TCU coach Gary Patterson has apologized for using a racial slur while speaking with linebacker Dylan Jordan and his team. In a brief statement on Twitter, Patterson said he met with the team's seniors and Leadership Council to talk about how to move forward from an incident that blew up on social media on Monday.

"We are committed as individuals and as a program to fighting racial injustices of any kind," Patterson said. "I apologize for the use of a word that, in any context, is unacceptable. I have always encouraged our players to do better and be better and I must live by the same standards. Our players, past and present have always been the strength of our program. These men are and will always be my motivation and driving force."

According to Jordan, Patterson called him out in practice for posting about his girlfriend on social media. That exchange led to Patterson accusing Jordan, who is Black, of using a racial slur during team meetings, at which point Patterson repeated the slur. Patterson then uttered the slur again the next day while telling other TCU players that he wasn't directing it towards Jordan.

Multiple TCU players added on social media that Patterson did not call Jordan the slur. Still, the incident was enough for Patterson to issue the public apology.

Though TCU did not issue a separate response, a spokesperson cited Patterson's statement when reached by email.

In June, a story surfaced that Clemson assistant Danny Pearman used a racial slur during a 2017 practice. In his apology, Pearman said that he wrongly repeated the slur when trying to stop the word from being used.