Adding to what has been an impressive class of transfer players, TCU is now the new home for former Nebraska wide receiver JD Spielman. TCU was the long-rumored favorite to land Spielman, according to 247Sports. The Cornhuskers' leading receiver finished ranked fourth in school history with 2,546 yards.

A waiver that would make Spielman immediately eligible for the 2020 season has also reportedly been granted. TCU has not yet officially commented on Spielman, who entered the transfer portal in June as part of a "mutual separation" from the program. Spielman had been separated from the Huskers program since March when coach Scott Frost announced that the wideout had taken a personal leave of absence from the team.

Still, Spielman was one of Nebraska's most productive wideouts over the past three years. He had three straight seasons of at least 800 yards receiving and was primed to finish as the program's all-time leader in that category. He was also a big-time special teams talent with 1,051 return yards. In all, Spielman -- the son of son of Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman -- had 18 touchdowns during his three years in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The addition is another big win for coach Gary Patterson, who has picked up some major talent from other programs this offseason TCU has already landed former LSU linebacker Marcel Brooks and Georgia running back Zachary Evans, both of whom were five-star prospects out of high school.