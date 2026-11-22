Just four years after Sonny Dykes led the TCU Horned Frogs to the CFP Title Game, the head coach is now out of a job. He is no longer the TCU football coach after being let go on Sunday, Nov. 22, which is one day after the Horned Frogs suffered a 21-point defeat to Utah to drop the former's record to 5-6. Dykes held the position for five years after spending a dozen years leading programs at SMU, Cal and Louisiana Tech. Defensive coordinator Andy Avalos will be the interim TCU football coach for the team's regular season finale versus Texas Tech on Thanksgiving.

The TCU football coaching search is well underway as this is an enviable role, given the recruiting hot bed that the state of Texas is. The Horned Frogs have had just two head coaches since Gary Patterson took the reins in 2000, so it's not exactly a position the program is familiar with. Who are the top names on the TCU hot board? If you want the latest on the TCU football coaching search, see what the proven team of experts are saying at Horned Frog Blitz, the 247Sports affiliate that covers TCU.

If you want all of the latest TCU news and scoop, there's no better place than Horned Frog Blitz. It's the most trusted source for intel on the Horned Frogs and has the largest and most dedicated community of TCU fans. The staff led by Jeremy Clark and it will tell you what's happening before it happens. Sign up for a VIP membership now and uncover all the insider info, analysis and more.

And right now, Horned Frog Blitz is offering 75% off annual subscriptions*, so now is the time to sign up. The team at Horned Frog Blitz has revealed some names to watch in the coaching search, and and there are some surprising names in the mix. Head to Horned Frog Blitz now to see them all.

Top TCU football coach candidates

One name that Clark has identified as a potential target on the TCU football coach hot board is Louisiana Tech head coach Sonny Cumbie. He spent seven years on Patterson's staff as TCU's offensive coordinator from 2014-20, and the Horned Frogs twice finished among the top 10 in scoring during Cumbie's spell. After leaving Fort Worth, Cumbie spent a year at Texas Tech as its OC before embarking on his head coaching career with the Bulldogs.

After a rough couple of years, Louisiana Tech went 8-5 last year and is 9-2 this season, still alive as a longshot to get the Group of 6 bid for the College Football Playoff. A native Texan, Cumbie spent his entire coaching career within the Lone Star State, prior to Louisiana Tech, and while he's known for his offensive prowess, his teams have also made great strides on the defensive side of the ball.

"The Bulldogs are averaging 32.6 points (4th in Sun Belt) per game and allowing 20.6 points on defense, which ranks third in the conference," Clark said. "The Bulldogs are allowing just 332.6 yards per game this season, which is 42 yards less than what they allowed in 2025." See more candidates at Horned Frog Blitz.

How to get insider TCU coaching search updates

The team at Horned Frog Blitz has included several other exciting possibilities, including a sitting head coach with Texas ties in the mix for a CFP berth this season. You can only see who it is by joining Horned Frog Blitz.

Who are the top names in the TCU football coaching search, and which accomplished coach could TCU take a big swing on? Go to Horned Frog Blitz to see their TCU coaching candidates and more, all from a team of reporters with extensive experience covering the Horned Frogs, and find out.

And remember, Horned Frog Blitz is offering 75% off an annual VIP membership, so subscribe now before it's too late.

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