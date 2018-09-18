TCU football team robbed of electronics while preparing for Ohio State matchup
The suspected thief is also a person of interest in a similar theft from the SMU locker room
TCU's football team was the victim of a locker room theft incident last week ahead of their game against Ohio State. Police say that a thief went inside TCU's athletic complex and stole thousands of dollars worth of electronics on Sept. 11 at around 5:15 p.m.
On Monday, police released photos of a man they believe is a person of interest in the crime. The suspect is seen wearing a backpack inside the complex according to security footage. Police say he was hanging around the around near the locker room for about an hour. He immediately left the building once he departed the locker room.
"He'd walk to the locker room and if someone came out, he would just turn around and get on his phone," TCU police Detective Mike McCormack told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "He was in and out of there in 10 minutes. He knows what he's doing."
The man is also a person of interest in a similar theft of SMU's locker room earlier in the month. As of yet, the man has not been identified and it's unclear whether he is targeting specific schools or is a metroplex local.
