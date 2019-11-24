TCU gets rough end of late bad spot as Oklahoma survives, advances to Big 12 title game

The Big 12 Championship Game will be a rematch between No. 9 Oklahoma and No. 14 Baylor. Both teams won on Saturday, securing their spots for Arlington, Texas, on Dec. 7. However, the Sooners' 28-24 win over TCU was not without controversy backdropped on their march towards a possible College Football Playoff berth.

The Sooners were able to run out the clock on the Horned Frogs with 1:25 to go in the game after quarterback Jalen Hurts barreled ahead for a first down on a third-and-1 play at OU's 41-yard line. Except, TCU probably doesn't think Hurts got a first down. Hurts was given a first down at the 42-yard line based on forward progress, but cameras certainly didn't give a definitive angle on the play. Keep in mind that replay uses the same angles that television uses.

Whether you think the spot was good or generous, what happened was a byproduct of an imperfect system. This happens every week, it just so happened to be a game-defining moment with major implications this time. The ruling on the field was a first down and there simply wasn't enough evidence to overturn it. TCU has a legit gripe with how the play was called and reviewed simply because it puts the burden of proof against them without the help of any kind of useful evidence.

This was ruled a first down by Jalen Hurts, clinching an Oklahoma win over TCU.



If nothing else, TCU deserves credit for clawing its way back into this game. Oklahoma had a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter, but the Frogs went on a 24-7 run in the final two-and-a-half quarters. That was aided in part by more turnover problems from Hurts, who's now had five turnovers in the past two games. Three of those have come inside the opponent's 10-yard line.

But tis the season of giving. Oklahoma has been gifting turnovers for opposing teams a lot lately, but it was gifted a pretty generous spot by the officials in return to secure a massive win.