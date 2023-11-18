Who's Playing

Baylor Bears @ TCU Horned Frogs

Current Records: Baylor 3-7, TCU 4-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium -- Fort Worth, Texas

Amon G. Carter Stadium -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $20.88

What to Know

Baylor is 1-7 against TCU since November of 2015 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The pair will face off in a Big 12 battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The pair have had a bumpy ride up to this point with three consecutive losses apiece.

Baylor was expected to have a tough go of it on Saturday and that exactly how things played out. They were dealt a punishing 59-25 defeat at the hands of Kansas State.

Despite their loss, Baylor saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Blake Shapen, who threw for 253 yards and four touchdowns, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Drake Dabney, who picked up 105 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, things were looking good for TCU after they put the first points on the board on Saturday, but unfortunately for them things went downhill from there. They fell just short of Texas by a score of 29-26. The close contest was extra heartbreaking for TCU, who almost overcame a 20 point deficit.

Savion Williams put forth a good effort for the losing side as he picked up 164 receiving yards and a touchdown. The team also got some help courtesy of Emani Bailey, who rushed for 98 yards and a touchdown.

The losses dropped Baylor to 3-7 and TCU to 4-6.

Not only did both teams lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, TCU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13 points. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Baylor: they have a less-than-stellar 2-7-1 record against the spread this season.

Baylor and TCU were almost perfectly matched up in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, but Baylor suffered an agonizing 29-28 loss. Thankfully for Baylor, Max Duggan (who threw for 327 yards and a touchdown, and also punched in a touchdown on the ground) won't be suiting up this time. Will that be enough to change the final result? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

TCU is a big 13-point favorite against Baylor, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Horned Frogs as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 61 points.

Series History

TCU has won 7 out of their last 8 games against Baylor.

Nov 19, 2022 - TCU 29 vs. Baylor 28

Nov 06, 2021 - TCU 30 vs. Baylor 28

Oct 31, 2020 - TCU 33 vs. Baylor 23

Nov 09, 2019 - Baylor 29 vs. TCU 23

Nov 17, 2018 - TCU 16 vs. Baylor 9

Nov 24, 2017 - TCU 45 vs. Baylor 22

Nov 05, 2016 - TCU 62 vs. Baylor 22

Nov 27, 2015 - TCU 28 vs. Baylor 21

Injury Report for TCU

Warren Thompson: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

Thomas Armstrong: out (Undisclosed)

Dylan Wright: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

Johnny Hodges: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

Chandler Morris: questionable (Knee)

Chase Curtis: doubtful (Undisclosed)

Jack Bech: questionable (Undisclosed)

