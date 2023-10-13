Who's Playing

BYU Cougars @ TCU Horned Frogs

Current Records: BYU 4-1, TCU 3-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium -- Fort Worth, Texas

Amon G. Carter Stadium -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The TCU Horned Frogs and the BYU Cougars are set to square off in a Big 12 battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on October 14th at Amon G. Carter Stadium. TCU might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up four turnovers on Saturday.

The point spread favored TCU last Saturday, but luck did not. They fell 27-14 to Iowa State. That means TCU has now suffered back-to-back defeats.

TCU's loss came about despite a quality game from Emani Bailey, who rushed for 152 yards while picking up 7.2 yards per carry.

Meanwhile, BYU earned a 35-27 win over Cincinnati two Fridays ago.

BYU's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Kedon Slovis, who threw for 223 yards and two touchdowns. The team also got some help courtesy of LJ Martin, who rushed for 66 yards and two touchdowns.

BYU's win bumped their season record to 4-1 while TCU's defeat dropped theirs to 3-3.

As for their game on Saturday, TCU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-4 against the spread).

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday' matchup: The Horned Frogs have been unstoppable on the ground this season, having averaged 192.2 rushing yards per game. It's a different story for the Cougars, though, as they've been averaging only 62.8 per game. BYU must know the disadvantage they're up against when it comes to running the ball. Will they fare better against TCU's dominant run game? Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

TCU is a solid 5.5-point favorite against BYU, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 53 points.

