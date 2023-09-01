Who's Playing

Colorado Buffaloes @ No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs

Current Records: Colorado 0-0, TCU 0-0

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium -- Fort Worth, Texas

Amon G. Carter Stadium -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: FOX

What to Know

The Colorado Buffaloes will hit the road to start their 2023 campaign against the TCU Horned Frogs. Kickoff is scheduled at 12:00 p.m. ET on September 2nd at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

TCU finished last season ranked fifth in the nation in touchdowns, with 76 on the season. Colorado, on the other hand, didn't do so hot: they were ranked 125th with 22.

Looking ahead to Saturday, the game looks promising for TCU, as the team is favored by a full 20.5 points. They finished last season with a 9-5 record against the spread.

Everything went TCU's way against Colorado in their previous matchup last September as they made off with a 38-13 win. Will TCU repeat their success, or do Colorado have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

TCU is a big 20.5-point favorite against Colorado, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 63.5 points.

Series History

TCU won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.