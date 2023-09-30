Who's Playing
West Virginia Mountaineers @ TCU Horned Frogs
Current Records: West Virginia 3-1, TCU 3-1
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium -- Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
The West Virginia Mountaineers will play host again And welcome the TCU Horned Frogs, where kick-off is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium. West Virginia pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to do the same again against the 11 point favorite TCU.
West Virginia must be getting used to good results now that the squad has three straight victories. They walked away with a 20-13 win over Texas Tech on Saturday.
Meanwhile, TCU gave up the first points last Saturday, but they didn't let that get them down. They enjoyed a cozy 34-17 victory over SMU. Winning may never get old, but TCU sure are getting used to it with three in a row.
Chandler Morris continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, throwing for 261 yards and three touchdowns. That's the first time this season that Morris passed for three passing touchdowns. Jared Wiley also deserves a shout-out for his two touchdowns.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 3-1.
Not only did both teams in this Saturday's match win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, TCU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11 points. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one: West Virginia is 3-1 against the spread overall and they're a solid 4-1 ATS vs. TCU across their last five meetings.
Keep an eye on the end zone in Saturday's game as both the pair haven't had much trouble getting there this season. The Mountaineers have been frequent visitors to the end zone this season, having averaged 3.5 touchdowns per game. However, it's not like the Horned Frogs struggle in that department as they've been averaging 4.8 per game. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.
Odds
TCU is a big 11-point favorite against West Virginia, according to the latest college football odds.
The over/under is set at 51 points.
Series History
West Virginia has won 5 out of their last 8 games against TCU.
- Oct 29, 2022 - TCU 41 vs. West Virginia 31
- Oct 23, 2021 - West Virginia 29 vs. TCU 17
- Nov 14, 2020 - West Virginia 24 vs. TCU 6
- Nov 29, 2019 - West Virginia 20 vs. TCU 17
- Nov 10, 2018 - West Virginia 47 vs. TCU 10
- Oct 07, 2017 - TCU 31 vs. West Virginia 24
- Oct 22, 2016 - West Virginia 34 vs. TCU 10
- Oct 29, 2015 - TCU 40 vs. West Virginia 10