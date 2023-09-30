Who's Playing

West Virginia Mountaineers @ TCU Horned Frogs

Current Records: West Virginia 3-1, TCU 3-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium -- Fort Worth, Texas

Amon G. Carter Stadium -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN2

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The West Virginia Mountaineers will play host again And welcome the TCU Horned Frogs, where kick-off is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium. West Virginia pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to do the same again against the 11 point favorite TCU.

West Virginia must be getting used to good results now that the squad has three straight victories. They walked away with a 20-13 win over Texas Tech on Saturday.

Meanwhile, TCU gave up the first points last Saturday, but they didn't let that get them down. They enjoyed a cozy 34-17 victory over SMU. Winning may never get old, but TCU sure are getting used to it with three in a row.

Chandler Morris continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, throwing for 261 yards and three touchdowns. That's the first time this season that Morris passed for three passing touchdowns. Jared Wiley also deserves a shout-out for his two touchdowns.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 3-1.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's match win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, TCU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11 points. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one: West Virginia is 3-1 against the spread overall and they're a solid 4-1 ATS vs. TCU across their last five meetings.

Keep an eye on the end zone in Saturday's game as both the pair haven't had much trouble getting there this season. The Mountaineers have been frequent visitors to the end zone this season, having averaged 3.5 touchdowns per game. However, it's not like the Horned Frogs struggle in that department as they've been averaging 4.8 per game. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

TCU is a big 11-point favorite against West Virginia, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 51 points.

Series History

West Virginia has won 5 out of their last 8 games against TCU.