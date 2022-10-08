With College GameDay in Lawrence for the first time ever, there was a lot of hype for the matchup between No. 17 TCU and No. 19 Kansas. Both teams delivered on that buzz, exchanging second-half haymakers with the Horned Frogs ultimately finding an edge in a 38-31 win.

The fireworks began early in the third quarter when Jayhawks QB Jason Bean, who replaced an injured Jalon Daniels, led a quick 75-yard touchdown drive to tie the game at 10. Just moments later, Kansas capitalized on a TCU fumble to take a 17-10 lead. But that's when things went up a notch. Bean and TCU QB Max Duggan began exchanging one touchdown pass after another, connecting with their receivers on some spectacular catches.

Late in the third quarter, Bean dropped a dime to receiver Quentin Skinner, who just held onto the ball as he fell to the turf. The play was reviewed, but the touchdown stood to tie the game 24-24.

Not to be outdone, Horned Frogs receiver Taye Barber leapt over two Kansas defenders for a 25-yard score to give his team the lead again.

With under five minutes left in the game, Bean went back to Skinner for another big touchdown that was even more impressive than the first one. Somehow, Skinner was able to maintain possession of the ball and get in bounds while falling out of the back of the end zone.

On the game-winning drive for TCU, Duggan dropped back and hit Quintin Johnson for a 24-yard score that drew a pass interference flag. Johnson finished the game with 14 catches for 206 yards and a score in a dominant showing.

That gave the Horned Frogs a 38-31 lead, and they wouldn't relinquish it. The Jayhawks were able to drive the football to the TCU 34-yard line, but Bean failed to connect with Lawrence Arnold on fourth-and-9. There was some controversy on the play because both Arnold and the broadcast booth felt he got held while running his route.

To his credit, Bean did everything he could to deliver a win for the Jayhawks by going blow-for-blow with the Horned Frogs' offense. Even if Daniels is out for a significant amount of time, the Jayhawks, which fall to 5-1, have to be encouraged by Bean's performance after he threw for 262 yards, four touchdowns and an interception on 16 of 24 passing.

TCU is now 5-0 for the first time since 2017, and it is in the driver's seat for the Big 12 Championship Game. There is still a long way to go before that point, but first-year coach Sonny Dykes has Duggan and his offense humming. Next up for the Horned Frogs is a major test against the No. 7 Oklahoma State Cowboys at home.