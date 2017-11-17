TCU QB Kenny Hill out vs. Texas Tech adds another wrinkle to wild Big 12 race

With two weeks left in the regular season, TCU is right in the thick of the Big 12 title race. The Horned Frogs sit at 5-2 in conference play, have Texas Tech and Baylor left on the schedule and -- with wins over Oklahoma State and West Virginia, both of which also have two conference losses, already in hand -- are in control of their own destiny to make the Big 12 Championship Game.

They're going to have to do it without quarterback Kenny Hill, at least for this week.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported early Friday morning that Hill, along with safety Niko Small and kicker Jonathan Song, will not make the trip to Lubbock this weekend to take on the Red Raiders. Hill's status has been questionable all week with an undisclosed injury. True freshman Shawn Robinson is expected to start in his place.

Hill has completed 65.9 percent of his passes this season for 2,279 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions. He has added 194 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns for the No. 12 Horned Frogs.

Robinson is no slouch.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder from DeSoto, Texas, was a 4-star prospect in the class of 2017, and ranked sixth in his class among dual-threat quarterbacks. This year, he has completed seven of his 10 passes for 99 yards, two touchdowns and hasn't tossed a pick. He has also added 75 rushing yards.

Can TCU coach Gary Patterson trust Robinson to win on a big stage a tough environment in Lubbock and at home against Baylor to close out the regular season and a berth in the conference title game should Hill not be able to go next week? That's a lot to ask of a true freshman -- even one who's as talented as Robinson.

The Horned Frogs and Red Raiders kick off on Saturday at noon ET.