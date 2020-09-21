TCU will have quarterback Max Duggan available when it opens its season on Saturday, Sept. 26 against Iowa State, coach Gary Patterson confirmed during a media call on Monday. Duggan had been ruled out indefinitely since late August with a previously-undetected heart condition he had since birth, which was detected through precautionary COVID-19 testing.

Patterson did not say whether Duggan would start, though he was the starter for much of last season. Fellow quarterback Matthew Downing, who had also missed time, is back as well. It's not surprising that Patterson didn't name a starting quarterback -- he tends to keep those things close to the sweater vest -- but it's great timing for the Frogs to have two capable quarterbacks available.

TCU hasn't played a game yet while the Big 12 has begun its 2020 campaign. Its nonconference opener against SMU, originally scheduled for Sept. 12, was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program.

Duggan, a former four-star prospect, didn't start last season but took over those duties three games in and became QB1 for the final 10 games of the year. He finished with 2,077 yards passing, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He was a bit more reliable on the ground with 555 yards rushing and six touchdowns.

Iowa State is coming off its opening week loss to No. 19 Louisiana.