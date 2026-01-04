The Indiana Hoosiers have landed a quarterback that could replace Fernando Mendoza should the reigning Heisman Trophy winner enter the 2026 NFL Draft, as CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reports that former TCU signal-caller Josh Hoover is expected to commit to Indiana.

Hoover is coming off a season in which he completed 65.9% of his passes for 3,472 yards, 29 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He went 8-4 as the starter as TCU's offense took a step back after losing its top three receivers from the year prior to the NFL in Jack Bech, Savion Williams and JP Richardson.

As a sophomore in 2024, Hoover broke TCU's single-season record by throwing for 3,949 yards to go along with 27 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He led the Big 12 with 60 completions of 20-plus yards, and was one of two returning quarterbacks that averaged 300 passing yards in 2024, the other being LSU's Garrett Nussmeier.

The Hoosiers, of course, are the premier program in college football right now. Curt Cignetti is 25-2 as lead man, including a perfect 14-0 campaign this year that included a Big Ten Championship victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes, and a No. 1 seeding for the College Football Playoff. The Hoosiers handed the Alabama Crimson Tide a 38-3 loss in the Rose Bowl last week, and face the Oregon Ducks in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta this Friday.

Indiana is actually the first-ever top four seed and lone conference champion to reach the semifinals of the expanded College Football Playoff, and have already registered the most wins in a season in school history.