TCU expected sophomore quarterback Max Duggan to take another step forward once the season kicks off in 2020. That looks unlikely ... at least for now.

Coach Gary Patterson told reporters on Thursday night that Duggan is out indefinitely with an undisclosed medical condition that was recently discovered once the Horned Frogs returned to campus.

"Max has a condition that he's had his whole life and we caught it," Patterson said. "Right now he's in a good place and hopefully he'll be getting back sometime during the season. Right now we'll be going forward with the rest of the quarterbacks. It's a thing he was born with and I'm just glad we found it; I can say that."

Duggan has been out for the majority of fall camp with the condition.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder from Council Bluffs, Iowa, threw for 2,077 yards 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 12 games last season. He added 555 rushing yards and scored six touchdowns on the ground.

TCU will turn to Georgia-transfer Matthew Downing to pick up the slack, according to Patterson. Downing was 8-of-10 for 88 yards in four games for the Bulldogs in 2018.

"Downing has been the guy that's taking all the one reps. He just keeps getting better and better," Patterson said. "The biggest thing is he's a competitor just like his brother that played here. He's smart, understands the offense and he's a competitor."