TCU takes coach Gary Patterson off the market with extension through 2024

Athletic directors with a coaching vacancy can take Gary Patterson's name off their Christmas lists. Following TCU's 45-22 win over Baylor on Friday, the school announced a contract extension for Gary Patterson.

Stability. The winningest coach in Texas since 2000 gets a contract extension into 2024! #EyesUpKeepClimbing pic.twitter.com/DBXMpAJqEK — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) November 24, 2017

Terms of the deal haven't been disclosed, but the message was sent. Patterson's name has come up as a possibility at jobs that are already open and expected to come open in the coming days and weeks. By locking Patterson up to an extension now, it puts an end to any possible speculation.

Friday's win clinched a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game for TCU, whic will play Oklahoma for a Big 12 title and a possible College Football Playoff berth.