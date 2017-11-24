TCU takes coach Gary Patterson off the market with extension through 2024
You can remove Patterson's name from your coaching wish lists
Athletic directors with a coaching vacancy can take Gary Patterson's name off their Christmas lists. Following TCU's 45-22 win over Baylor on Friday, the school announced a contract extension for Gary Patterson.
Terms of the deal haven't been disclosed, but the message was sent. Patterson's name has come up as a possibility at jobs that are already open and expected to come open in the coming days and weeks. By locking Patterson up to an extension now, it puts an end to any possible speculation.
Friday's win clinched a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game for TCU, whic will play Oklahoma for a Big 12 title and a possible College Football Playoff berth.
-
Mizzou QB Drew Lock breaks SEC TD record
Lock beat out some big-time names with 41 touchdown passes (and counting)
-
Pittsburgh stuns No. 2 Miami
The Hurricanes have been living on the edge all season
-
Week 13 college football expert picks
Barrett Sallee is 12-6 on his best bets at SportsLine and says Oklahoma will prevail this...
-
Report: Florida 'moving on' from Kelly
Florida had been after Kelly since firing Jim McElwain
-
Viewer's Guide
It's your last full Saturday of the season, enjoy it
-
Clemson at South Carolina pick, TV info
Clemson needs a win to preserve its College Football Playoff profile
Add a Comment